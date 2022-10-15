Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Russian court fines Amazon 4 million roubles for failure to delete illegal content
MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Tuesday fined U.S. ecommerce giant Amazon.com Inc a total of 4 million roubles ($65,000) in two separate cases, Interfax reported. Interfax said the court ruled that Amazon had failed to delete material relating to drug use and “propagandising suicide”, both of which are illegal under Russian law.
104.1 WIKY
U.S. government considering joint production of weapons with Taiwan -Nikkei
TOKYO (Reuters) – The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper said on Wednesday, citing three sources. Washington wants to step up production capacity for U.S.-designed arms and speed up their transfer as part of a move to bolster deterrence toward China, Nikkei reported.
104.1 WIKY
Russia arranging a ‘propaganda show’ in Kherson – senior Ukrainian official
KYIV (Reuters) – A senior Ukrainian official accused Russia of organising a “propaganda show” in occupied Kherson after Russian-installed officials said they were preparing to defend the city from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee. Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, also...
104.1 WIKY
India regulator fines MakeMyTrip, Oyo for anti-competitive conduct
BENGALURU (Reuters) – The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has fined hotel-booking services MakeMyTrip Ltd and Goibibo around $27 million, and IPO-bound hotel chain Oyo $20 million for anti-competitive conduct, the regulator said in an order on Thursday. The regulator has been investigating since 2019 allegations that MakeMyTrip gives...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Global natural gas crisis dampens momentum for ‘cleaner’ LNG
(Reuters) – Europe’s energy crisis has cooled efforts to lower the carbon intensity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments, as buyers worried about a winter supply crunch prioritize securing shipments of any kind over burnishing their green credentials. Natural gas can be certified as low- or no-carbon if...
104.1 WIKY
Israel edges toward air defence assistance for Ukraine
Jerusalem (Reuters) – Israel offered on Wednesday to help Ukrainians develop alerts for civilians under air attack, signalling a softening in its policy of non-military intervention after Kyiv appealed for counter-measures against Iranian-made drones used by Russia. Though it has condemned the Russian invasion, Israel has limited its Ukraine...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico president says he spoke with Walmart exec about lowering inflation on food products
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday that he met with Walmart International President and CEO Judith McKenna about “doing everything possible” to lower inflation on food products. It comes weeks after Mexican officials announced a deal with more than a...
104.1 WIKY
Mexico president says discussed migration, security and development with Biden
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Tuesday he discussed migration, security and cooperation on development with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden during an afternoon call. Biden also confirmed he would travel to Mexico for the North American Leaders’ Summit, set to take place...
104.1 WIKY
Japan Finance Minister says checking FX’meticulously’ and more frequently -Jiji
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said on Wednesday that he was checking currency rates “meticulously” and with more frequency, Jiji News reported, as the yen continues to weaken against the dollar and markets watch for signs of intervention. Suzuki also said the government would...
104.1 WIKY
Hong Kong relaxes public group gatherings to 12 people from 4
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong will allow up to 12 people to gather in public from Thursday, up from four people currently, the government said, as it continues unwinding stringent COVID-19 rules. (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
104.1 WIKY
Amazon workers’ ballots to be counted Tuesday in retailer’s 4th union vote this year
(Reuters) – The outcome of Amazon.com Inc’s fourth union election this year is expected as early as Tuesday, when U.S. labor board officials begin counting ballots that workers in an upstate New York warehouse submitted over the past week. At ALB1, the retailer’s fulfillment center in Castleton-on-Hudson, hundreds...
104.1 WIKY
EU countries at odds over how to tackle energy crisis
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – Croatia and Lithuania want a wholesale gas cap, Slovenia advocates a ceiling on liquefied gas only, while Finland and Slovakia disagree on direct subsidies, the countries said on Tuesday as the European Union grapples with an energy crunch. Germany – the bloc’s biggest economy and the...
104.1 WIKY
Russian rouble edges lower with market focused on OFZ auctions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – The Russian rouble edged lower in a relatively narrow range in early trade on Wednesday after weeks of volatility, with domestic investors focused on two OFZ treasury bond auctions the finance ministry is scheduled to hold later in the day. At 0709 GMT, the rouble was...
104.1 WIKY
Russia attacks energy facility in northern Kyiv – presidential aide
KYIV (Reuters) – Russian forces attacked energy infrastructure in northern Kyiv on Tuesday, causing several explosions and sending smoke rising over the city, Ukrainian officials and witnesses said. Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the presidential office, said there had been three Russian strikes on an unspecified energy facility. The...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Back to basics – double-digit UK inflation
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With investors’ mood perking up this week, leading to a buoyant rally, UK inflation data, due on Wednesday, takes the spotlight. The reading will likely determine how hawkish the BoE gets in the near term....
104.1 WIKY
U.S. railroad operators’ volume woes to continue next year
(Reuters) – Volume woes at U.S. railroad operators are set to spill into next year as labor shortages continue to hurt the sector that is critical in connecting consumers with businesses and finished goods, according to analysts. U.S. railroads have come under criticism from regulators and shippers for staffing...
104.1 WIKY
U.S. Treasury’s Adeyemo heads to APEC meeting with focus on trade, ‘resilience’
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo will travel to Asia this week for a two-day meeting with finance ministers from the Asia-Pacific region and bilateral meetings in Thailand and Singapore, the U.S. Treasury Department said on Tuesday. Adeyemo, who has led work on U.S. sanctions over...
104.1 WIKY
Global CO2 emissions to grow less than 1% this year thanks to renewables- IEA
LONDON (Reuters) -Global carbon dioxide emissions from burning fossil fuels are expected to rise by just under 1% this year, as the expansion of renewables and electric vehicles outweighed coal demand, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said. CO2 emissions are on course to increase by nearly 300 million tonnes to...
104.1 WIKY
Soaring food prices push UK inflation back to 40-year high
LONDON (Reuters) -The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits last month, matching a 40-year high hit in July in a new blow for households grappling with the cost-of-living crisis. The Office for National Statistics said the consumer price index (CPI) increased by...
104.1 WIKY
China auto market faces slowdown as inventory builds – CMBI
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Automakers in China delivered a record number of cars to dealers in the first nine months of the year even as retail demand slowed, setting up the market for a slowdown in 2023, a leading Chinese brokerage said on Wednesday. Automakers had delivered 1 million vehicles...
Comments / 0