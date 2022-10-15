Read full article on original website
Related
Bank of England officials were excluded from mini-budget discussions
Bank of England officials were excluded from discussions ahead of the mini-budget last month that triggered a “full-scale liquidation event” for pension funds, MPs heard on Wednesday. Deputy governor Sir Jon Cunliffe, who said the central bank was forced into battle to save the £1.5tn pensions industry from...
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states.
Comments / 0