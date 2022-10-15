ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

The Spun

Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong

Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Detroit Free Press

A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk

EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
EAST LANSING, MI
toledo.com

Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo

1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
TOLEDO, OH
The Spun

Dan Campbell Has Honest Reaction To Lions 1-4 Start

The Detroit Lions had a bye in Week 6, which might have come at the perfect time for the 1-4 team. Despite having one of the league's most potent offenses--outside of a 26-0 loss to New England in Week 4--Detroit lost four of its first five games largely because of poor defense.
DETROIT, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
State College

A Geographic Epiphany

I recently had a local geographic epiphany. Nine years ago we moved from the east side of State College Borough to Ferguson Township west of the borough. Granted, I’m unhappy this placed us into the municipality with the highest resident earned income tax in the State College Area School District at 2.35% (remind me not to move into the Bald Eagle Area School District!), but sometimes you have to suffer a little financially to keep everyone in the family happy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
