Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State defeats No. 13 Penn State, Northwestern in weekend matchesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State returns home, hosts No. 13 Penn State FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
Urban Meyer Is Getting Crushed For His Michigan Football Prediction Last Week
Urban Meyer is back in the news following a bold prediction he made prior to the Michigan-Penn State game last week. To the delight of Wolverine fans, Urban's prediction that Penn State would shut down, or at least slow down, Michigan's rushing attack could not have been further from what actually ...
Look: Urban Meyer's Michigan Prediction Was Very Wrong
Before last Saturday's Penn-State-Michigan game in Ann Arbor, Urban Meyer shared some thoughts on how the Nittany Lions might handle the Wolverines' potent rushing attack. Meyer, who knows both programs well, said there was "no doubt" Penn State would be able to limit Michigan on the ground. That prediction did not age well.
James Franklin gets his panties in a bunch, says Michigan needs to make change
What happened during halftime of Saturday’s game?What is James Franklin upset about?James Franklin should worry about his own team. On Saturday, James Franklin and his Penn State Nittany Lions invaded the Big House with the hopes of taking down undefeated Michigan. Unfortunately, for Franklin and his supporters, Michigan absolutely...
How a long bus ride in 2021 made Michigan football eager to avenge loss to MSU
Michigan football offensive lineman Trevor Keegan was in a good mood on Wednesday. Then again, why wouldn't he be? For the second consecutive season, Michigan is 7-0 — the first back-to-back such starts for program since 1973-74. A few hours earlier, the offensive line was named to the Joe Moore Award midseason honor...
Michigan, Michigan State each have 1 player on AP midseason All-American team
Which Michigan and Michigan State players made the AP midseason All-American team?Why did Blake Corum and Bryce Baringer make the AP midseason All-American team?. We are halfway through (depending on your team) the 2022 college football season, and the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines have been rolling, while the Michigan State Spartans have a losing record.
A first in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry should lead to more trash talk
EAST LANSING – Prepare for some history – and two weeks of unprecedented trash talking – in the Michigan-Michigan State football rivalry. Both teams get this Saturday off, meaning the 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 game between the Wolverines and Spartans in Ann Arbor will mark the first time in the 114-game series that dates back to 1898 that they meet with each other coming off a bye week.
saturdaytradition.com
Video sheds more light on halftime tunnel scuffle between Penn State-Michigan in Week 7
Things got interesting in the Michigan Stadium tunnel between Michigan and Penn State last Saturday. A video was released to show more of what happened. It is hard to fully hear in the video, but James Franklin appears to address someone associated with Michigan’s team. Franklin also appears to tell someone the problem is “this (expletive) guy.”
Maize n Brew
Recruiting Roundup: Visitors react to Michigan’s stomping of Penn State
In the Michigan Wolverines’ biggest home matchup of the season, they did not disappoint the group of visitors they had on hand for the game. In today’s roundup we have reactions from a few of the prospects who got to witness Michigan’s stomping of Penn State live.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin says Michigan Stadium's tunnel 'is a problem' following Week 7 scuffle with Wolverines
James Franklin mentioned the fight that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel before the second half of last Saturday’s game. Penn State ended up losing 41-17 after being down by two points at halftime. This is not the first time that a fight has happened in the tunnel....
nittanysportsnow.com
‘It’s a Problem’: Franklin Addresses PSU-Michigan Halftime Skirmish, Calls for Policy Change
At his weekly press conference Tuesday in Beaver Stadium’s media room, James Franklin didn’t get too specific about the skirmish that took place between Penn State and Michigan in the tunnel at halftime of Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. A day after a video surfaced of a...
Michigan at Ohio State opening point spread released
Michigan at Ohio StateWhat is the point spread for Michigan at Ohio State?Michigan will be looking to go back-to-back. Though there are still some hurdles along the way, it appears as if No. 4 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State are on a collision course to play for a berth in the Big Ten Championship Game.
30 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium in Wolverines’ win over Penn State
ANN ARBOR, MI - Fans set a new high mark for ejections from Michigan Stadium this season during Saturday’s win over visiting Penn State. There were 30 ejections during the 41-17 victory over the Nittany Lions, according to statistics provided by the University of Michigan Division of Public Safety and Security.
Michigan/Michigan State Kickoff Time Announced
We finally know when Michigan will take on Michigan State.
MLive.com
Michigan basketball, but not Michigan State, ranked in preseason top 25
The Associated Press preseason men’s basketball top-25 poll was released on Monday (Oct. 17), and Michigan is on it. The Wolverines checked in at No. 22 in the rankings, which come exactly three weeks before the start of the regular season. Michigan State is not ranked. Michigan started last...
toledo.com
Michigan vs Notre Dame in Toledo
1902: After a night of rain, the University of Michigan football team played Notre Dame on a soft and slippery white clay field at Armory Park — home of the Mud Hens, located at the corner of Spielbusch Ave. and Orange Street here in Toledo. Michigan won the game 23-0, but the Irish were given credit for slowing Fielding H. Yost's "point-a-minute" squad, which had outscored their opponents 2,821 to 42 from 1901 to 1905.
Maize n Brew
U-M announces upgrades to the Big House, reveals renderings for new scoreboards
Michigan Stadium is going to be ROCKING more than usual next year when the Wolverines take the field starting next season. On Tuesday, the University of Michigan unveiled a self-funded plan for renovations at the Big House that include:. A full replacement of both Michigan Stadium video boards. Addition of...
Dan Campbell Has Honest Reaction To Lions 1-4 Start
The Detroit Lions had a bye in Week 6, which might have come at the perfect time for the 1-4 team. Despite having one of the league's most potent offenses--outside of a 26-0 loss to New England in Week 4--Detroit lost four of its first five games largely because of poor defense.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Some MSU survivor advocates speak out against Engler helping Dixon with debate prep
The last time GOP former Gov. John Engler had a significant role in Michigan was during a tumultuous year leading Michigan State University in the aftermath of the Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics sexual abuse scandal, when he became a top adversary of survivors and their families. Engler resigned as...
State College
A Geographic Epiphany
I recently had a local geographic epiphany. Nine years ago we moved from the east side of State College Borough to Ferguson Township west of the borough. Granted, I’m unhappy this placed us into the municipality with the highest resident earned income tax in the State College Area School District at 2.35% (remind me not to move into the Bald Eagle Area School District!), but sometimes you have to suffer a little financially to keep everyone in the family happy.
The Spun
Hoboken, NJ
633K+
Followers
80K+
Post
360M+
Views
ABOUT
The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.https://thespun.com
Comments / 0