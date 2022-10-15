KS Lottery
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) _ These Kansas lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
03-16-24-26-50, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(three, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Lucky For Life
08-15-25-34-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Pick 3 Midday
5-6-8
(five, six, eight)
Daily Pick 3
8-3-7
(eight, three, seven)
Super Kansas Cash
07-18-21-24-32, Cash Ball: 21
(seven, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-four, thirty-two; Cash Ball: twenty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $460,000
2 By 2
Red Balls: 24-25, White Balls: 16-24
(Red Balls: twenty-four, twenty-five; White Balls: sixteen, twenty-four)
Estimated jackpot: $22,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Powerball
32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000
