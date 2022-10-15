Read full article on original website
WITN
Greene County bridge to close for repairs
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A bridge along an Eastern Carolina county will be closed as crews make repairs. A bridge on Stocks McLawhorn Road east of Snow Hill is scheduled to close Monday morning for drainage improvements. An N.C. Department of Transportation contractor will replace the 55-year-old bridge over...
WITN
Raleigh officer killed in mass shooting was stationed at Camp Lejeune until 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Raleigh police officer who was killed in the mass shooting last week has ties to Eastern Carolina. Camp Lejeune tells WITN that Officer Gabriel Torres was a sergeant in the Marine Corps, last serving at Camp Lejeune in February of 2021. Torres was in the...
WITN
Parents of suspected gunman in Raleigh mass shooting express ‘anguish & sorrow’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The parents of the 15-year-old boy suspected of killing five people last week in a Raleigh neighborhood say words cannot begin to describe their anguish and sorrow. Alan and Elise Thompson released a statement late Tuesday. “Our son Austin inflicted immeasurable pain on the Raleigh community,...
WITN
Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone chases speeding teen with gun
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager chose the wrong emergency vehicle not to stop for this morning, one driven by Nash County Sheriff Keith Stone. The sheriff said he tried to stop the car doing about 80 miles per hour on North Old Carriage Road around 11:00 a.m. The...
WITN
Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Rocky Mount woman drove herself to the hospital after being shot Monday afternoon. It happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of North Wesleyan Boulevard. Rocky Mount police said after the 63-year-old woman ended up at UNC Nash Healthcare, she was...
WITN
Man charged with robbing New Bern city utility offices
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Raleigh man is accused of robbing the New Bern Utilities Customer Service Center this morning. The hold-up happened around 9:15 a.m. at the city offices on Fort Totten Drive. The robber, who employees believed was armed with a weapon, made off with...
WITN
Fugitive in Snow Hill murder case gains national attention
SNOW HILL, N.C. (WITN) - The year was 1997 when Rebecca Moses was in the Snow Hill area at a mobile home on Highway 58. After that night, she was not seen alive again. Police believe it was the woman’s estranged husband, Ramirez Garcia, that shot and killed her. Since then, a warrant was placed for his arrest, but deputies have been unsuccessful in capturing the man.
WITN
Man charged with stealing trailer from Greene County home
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in an Eastern Carolina county make an arrest after a trailer was stolen. The Greene County Sheriff’s office was called to Grays Mill Road on Oct. 11 for a report of a stolen utility trailer. Witnesses saw a black Chevrolet Avalanche driving away from the home with the trailer.
WITN
Goldsboro Police investigating death
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Officers with the Goldsboro Police Department received a call from 911 in reference to a welfare check. Around 8:25 a.m. Sunday the Goldsboro Police Department found an unknown victim unresponsive, and EMS was called. Wayne County EMS responded and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim was...
WITN
Illegal gaming sites shutdown in Rocky Mount, 3 arrested on multiple felony charges
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police say three people were arrested on six felony charges Tuesday after the execution of a search warrant at an illegal gaming site. It happened at G Vegas, located at 1268 and 1270 Independence Drive. During the execution of the search warrant, Police...
WITN
Father and daughter perish in Greene County house fire
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Greene County authorities say a father and his 30-year-old daughter died in that tragic house fire this past weekend in Greene County. The county released the names of the victims after WITN requested them under the state’s public records law. Willie Briggs, 57, and...
WITN
Shooting suspect turns himself in after wounded woman drives herself to hospital
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say they have arrested a man in the shooting where an injured woman drove herself to the hospital. The Rocky Mount Police Department says 22-year-old Mark Williams turned himself in and was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, discharging from an enclosure, discharging into occupied property, damage to property, and discharging in city limits.
WITN
Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
WITN
Young adult stabbed after gang-related fight breaks out in Rocky Mount
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police officers involve the RMPD Violent Crime and Gang Unit in the investigation after a fight happens and leads to a stabbing at a local restaurant. Police confirm that those involved in a fight Saturday around 1:30 a.m. at Moe and D’s Restaurant...
WITN
State Democrats seek bipartisan gun laws after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Democratic legislators are urging Republican colleagues to consider gun safety and mental health measures, citing last week’s shootings in Raleigh that left five people dead. Democratic lawmakers who made the appeal Tuesday have been unsuccessful in getting debates or votes on such bills...
