DE Lottery
DOVER, Del. (AP) _ These Delaware lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lotto America
03-16-24-26-50, Star Ball: 1, ASB: 3
(three, sixteen, twenty-four, twenty-six, fifty; Star Ball: one; ASB: three)
Estimated jackpot: $26,890,000
Lucky For Life
08-15-25-34-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Play 3 Day
9-6-3
(nine, six, three)
Play 3 Night
7-5-4
(seven, five, four)
Play 4 Day
8-6-7-5
(eight, six, seven, five)
Play 4 Night
6-1-1-3
(six, one, one, three)
Powerball
32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000
