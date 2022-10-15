VA Lottery
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ These Virginia lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Bank a Million
01-05-17-18-21-25, Bonus: 20
(one, five, seventeen, eighteen, twenty-one, twenty-five; Bonus: twenty)
Cash 5
04-14-15-30-33
(four, fourteen, fifteen, thirty, thirty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $171,000
Cash4Life
25-41-54-56-58, Cash Ball: 3
(twenty-five, forty-one, fifty-four, fifty-six, fifty-eight; Cash Ball: three)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Pick 3 Day
8-0-8, FB: 7
(eight, zero, eight; FB: seven)
Pick 3 Night
2-9-8, FB: 2
(two, nine, eight; FB: two)
Pick 4 Day
0-6-8-6, FB: 2
(zero, six, eight, six; FB: two)
Pick 4 Night
7-2-7-9, FB: 2
(seven, two, seven, nine; FB: two)
Powerball
32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000
