Connecticut State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Play4 Day’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Connecticut Lottery’s “Play4 Day” game were:

1-2-2-3, WB: 3

(one, two, two, three; WB: three)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

