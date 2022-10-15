ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gareth Ainsworth feels Wycombe are back to their best form

By NewsChain Sport
 3 days ago
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth believes his side showed glimpses of last season’s form during their deserved 3-1 victory over Peterborough at Adams Park.

The Chairboys, last season’s play-off finalists in League One, suffered a stuttering start to their campaign as they had to do without key personnel due to an injury crisis at the club.

Prior to last week’s victory at Oxford, Wycombe had lost their last three league games, but they are now looking up the table, rather than over their shoulders, after their comeback against the Posh took them up to 12th.

Ainsworth said: “I thought the lads were brilliant, they took on what they did last week and brought it here.

“I know when we’ve got everyone back, we’re going to be a real threat in this league.

“Some of the top teams haven’t had the luck that we’ve had at the moment – we’ve had nine actual starters out and it was hard, it was really hard.

“Now they’re gradually coming back – you saw D’Mani [Mellor] and Brandon [Hanlan] both make an entrance today.

“I’ve got a great squad and when everyone’s fit, we’re going to be firing.

“The back three – Alfie Mawson, JJ (Joe Jacobson) and Chris Forino just contained what is probably one of the stronger strike forces in the league.

“The boys were sensational, second half especially. I’m really proud of the boys today, they deserve all the credit, they were absolutely sensational.”

Peterborough went ahead after 22 minutes when Harrison Burrows’ shot from 25 yards flew over Max Stryjek, but Wycombe levelled just before half-time through Garath McCleary’s close-range header.

Sam Vokes put the Chairboys ahead by poking in Nick Freeman’s low cross before Anis Mehmeti made sure of victory in stoppage time with a cool finish after being put through by Alfie Mawson.

Peterborough boss Grant McCann said: “I thought they were better in key moments. The goalscoring opportunities they had, they took, and we didn’t.

“Really good goal to put us 1-0 up, great strike by Harrison. We were on top there and you’re thinking we’ll go and get another one before half-time.

“We had a chance to do that, a big moment where Joel Randall hits the post, and on another day he maybe goes back across himself.

“Then for us to concede we lose three headers. We lost the first one, we lost the second one and then the ball’s in the back of our net for one each.

“In the second half, we never got that bounce that we’ve seen over the last few games.

“Nothing much in it then obviously a really disappointing goal to concede, with Vokes free in our box, which we’ll have to have a look at.”

