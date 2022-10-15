ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Big News About LiAngelo Ball

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
FastBreak on FanNation
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cmeFg_0iaUB3C200

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Charlotte Hornets are waiving LiAngelo Ball.

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Charlotte Hornets finished up their preseason on Wednesday evening with a 99-94 loss on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers.

They went 0-5 in the preseason with losses to the Boston Celtics (twice), Indiana Pacers, Washington Wizards and 76ers.

With the season coming up, teams are all trimming their rosters, and according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium , the Hornets are waiving LiAngelo Ball.

Charania: "The Charlotte Hornets are waiving G/F LiAngelo Ball, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

Ball is the older brother LaMelo Ball, the cornerstone of their franchise.

Last season, LaMelo averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest while making the All-Star Game at 20.

LiAngelo appeared in three preseason games averaging 1.0 points per contest.

He also played in three games with their NBA Summer League team averaging 6.0 points and 2.0 rebounds per contest.

While he has never played in an NBA regular season game, he has spent the last two seasons playing in the NBA Summer League.

He is a very popular player and has nearly three million followers on Instagram and 338,000 followers on Twitter.

In 2017, LaMelo and LiAngelo's older brother Lonzo was a superstar for UCLA and was the second overall pick in the NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers.

He is currently on the Chicago Bulls.

The Hornets will play their first game of the 2022-23 NBA regular season when they go on the road to face off with the San Antonio Spurs in Texas.

Last season, the Hornets were the tenth seed in the Eastern Conference and lost in the play-in tournament to the Atlanta Hawks.

More on the Charlotte Hornets can be read here

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

NBA Shooting Guard Was Reportedly Arrested On Sunday

The Charlotte Hornets troubling offseason continued with the arrest of James Bouknight on Sunday. The 22-year-old shooting guard was reportedly booked on DUI with the possibility of other charges, according Hornets pre/post-game show host Kyle Bailey. Adding that he reached out to the team for a statement but nothing yet.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Nia Long effectively scrubs Ime Udoka from her Instagram page

Nia Long has taken steps to distance herself from her former longtime boyfriend/fiance Ime Udoka. Long has effectively scrubbed Udoka from her Instagram page. A look at her profile shows only one post involving the NBA coach. The post was from May and congratulated Udoka for reaching the NBA Finals in his first season on the job.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Rose Accused Of Kicking Sister Out Of His Mother’s Home

Jalen Rose is facing some serious accusations from his sister Tamara. Recently, Tamara Rose took to Instagram where she put the former NBA star on blast for reportedly trying to get her kicked out of their mom’s home. Their mom passed away just last year, and according to Tamara,...
Larry Brown Sports

Klay Thompson tears into ESPN over their latest interview

Klay Thompson cannot stand one man and one man in particular. ESPN aired an interview on Monday’s episode of “NBA Today” with Ronnie Singh (popularly known by his nickname, “Ronnie 2K”). Singh officially serves as the digital marketing director for the popular “NBA 2K” video game and has effectively become the face of the franchise.
FastBreak on FanNation

FastBreak on FanNation

New York, NY
41K+
Followers
6K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of all things NBA

 https://www.si.com/fannation/nba/fastbreak

Comments / 0

Community Policy