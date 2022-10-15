MA Lottery
BOSTON (AP) _ These Massachusetts lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
08-15-25-34-43, Lucky Ball: 13
(eight, fifteen, twenty-five, thirty-four, forty-three; Lucky Ball: thirteen)
MassCash
05-09-10-12-32
(five, nine, ten, twelve, thirty-two)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 20,000,000
Megabucks Doubler
02-13-26-33-37-40, ST: 1
(two, thirteen, twenty-six, thirty-three, thirty-seven, forty; ST: one)
Estimated jackpot: $800,000
Numbers Evening
4-6-4-9
(four, six, four, nine)
Numbers Midday
8-4-7-1
(eight, four, seven, one)
Powerball
32-37-40-58-62, Powerball: 15, Power Play: 5
(thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty, fifty-eight, sixty-two; Powerball: fifteen; Power Play: five)
Estimated jackpot: $480,000,000
