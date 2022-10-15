Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island residents who buy electric bicycles will soon be eligible for rebates under a program announced on Wednesday and named in honor of a former Associated Press reporter. The $250,000 Erika Niedowski Memorial Electric Bike Rebate Program will offer rebates of up to $1,000 or 75% of the final purchase price, whichever is less, to low- and moderate-income residents, and rebates of up to $400 or 30% of the final purchase price of the bicycle, whichever is less, for other residents, according to the office of Gov. Dan McKee. Niedowski, a former journalist for The Associated Press and a Pulitzer Prize finalist for The Baltimore Sun, died in October 2020 after a sudden illness. She was 46. Niedowski, who was also director of communications for McKee while he was lieutenant governor, was an advocate for renewable energy and environmental justice and loved donning her favorite hoodie and taking off on her bike.

