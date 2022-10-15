Child injured in hit and run in east Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A child was injured Saturday afternoon in a hit-and-run crash while riding a bicycle, according to Sedgwick County Dispatch.

Dispatch confirms the crash occurred near the intersection of E 20th St. N and n Minnesota St., close to the intersection of 21st St. and I-135.

Dispatch said there are no other injuries. The child was between the ages of 5 and 10.

KSN has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as more information comes available.

