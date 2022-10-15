Read full article on original website
Campbell coach Minter talks about taking on Jackson State Tigers
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Campbell Camels step out of conference play this week for a date with Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers. Camels head coach Mike Minter breaks down what he expects from Coach Prime’s crew on offense, defense, special teams and what it will be like playing in front of an HBCU homecoming crowd.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say. The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.
UNC officials find lead in water of 57 sinks in single dorm, 13 buildings total
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill is telling students not to use lead-contaminated sinks and drinking fountains in buildings and residence halls on campus. University officials confirmed Tuesday that 57 out of 84 in-room sinks at Spencer Residence Hall tested positive for...
Knightdale High School comes together for homecoming game after death of classmate in Raleigh mass shooting
KNIGHTDALE N.C. (WNCN) – Knightdale High School held its annual homecoming football game after it was postponed Friday following the mass shooting in East Raleigh. Although the Knightdale Knights lost to the Rolesville High School Rams 20-14, the game provided parents and students a way to come together after a heart-wrenching weekend.
Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
‘A good feeling:’ Lottery winner from Apex to receive $25,000 every year for life
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An Apex man who spent $2 on a lottery ticket now will collect a $25,000 payday every year for the rest of his life. North Carolina Education Lottery officials on Tuesday identified Christopher Johnson as the latest winner of the Lucky for Life game. “The...
UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
Victim identified in deadly Fayetteville shooting on Tuesday night
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have identified the man who was killed in a shooting late Tuesday night. Shaquille Deconte Bratcher, 29, died from a shooting that happened around 11 p.m. in the 7300 block of South Raeford Road, police said. Another man was injured. Police said when they...
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir and Saxapahaw...
3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
Gas prices on the rise again, but Fayetteville may have a cheaper answer for NC drivers
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – AAA reported the average cost of unleaded gas in North Carolina now sits at $3.50 per gallon. That’s 14 cents more than just one month ago. The national average for regular unleaded is $3.88 per gallon, and while prices have been stable for the last week, economists said they don’t expect it to stay there.
Wilson to launch ‘sip and stroll’ in downtown social district next week
WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) — The city of Wilson is joining others, including Raleigh, by soon launching a downtown social district that will allow relaxed rules for drinking alcohol in certain areas and times. The social districts, which are also called “sip and stroll” areas, are growing among towns and...
Semi hauling 22,000 lbs. of catfish crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
WADE, N.C. (WNCN) —A stinky accident took place in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck crashed on I-95, spilling 22,000 pounds of fish. The semi-truck was carrying a large haul of catfish and the load spilled during the crash, according to officials. State troopers said the semi...
Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
