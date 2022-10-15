ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

Campbell coach Minter talks about taking on Jackson State Tigers

BUIES CREEK, N.C. (WNCN) — The Campbell Camels step out of conference play this week for a date with Coach Prime and the Jackson State Tigers. Camels head coach Mike Minter breaks down what he expects from Coach Prime’s crew on offense, defense, special teams and what it will be like playing in front of an HBCU homecoming crowd.
JACKSON, MS
cbs17

Lead found in water fountains at 2 UNC dorms, officials say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Lead has been detected in two University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill residence halls, campus leaders say. The university’s Department of Environment, Health and Safety says detectable levels of lead have been found in another five buildings recently — including the Spencer and Stacy residence halls.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Worker dies after forklift flips at Wake Forest construction site

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – A worker in Wake Forest has died in an industrial incident involving a forklift, the town’s public information officer confirmed Monday night. Wake Forest Public Information Officer Bill Crabtree confirmed Limber Antonio Velazquezlopes, 30, working in the 10,000 block of Star Road died.
WAKE FOREST, NC
cbs17

UNC police looking for suspect in thefts at 4 buildings

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — UNC police are looking for a suspect who is believed to have looked through backpacks and other unattended items in multiple campus buildings. These larcenies and attempted larcenies took place in Fordham, Wilson and Coker halls, and the Genome Science Building, police said Monday.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

I-40 east reopens in Raleigh near Gorman St. after crash closes most lanes

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A wreck on Interstate 40 in southwest Raleigh closed nearly all lanes heading east near Gorman Street for nearly an hour Tuesday afternoon, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The crash happened around 3:23 p.m. and initially closed all eastbound lanes just east...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Driver crashes in Raleigh after I-40 chase topping 150 mph, NC troopers say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver crashed in Raleigh after a 150 mile per hour chase on Interstate 40 out of Durham County late Monday night, officials said. The incident began around 11 p.m. on eastbound Interstate 40 near mile marker 283, which is at the Interstate 540 interchange in Durham County, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

3 face charges in death of Fayetteville teen

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have arrested three suspects and are looking for a fourth in connection to the killing of a Fayetteville teen earlier this month. De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss, 17, was killed at the Mobil Mart at 1300 Central Drive on Oct. 8, the police said.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Illegal gaming sites named ‘G Vegas’ shut down in Rocky Mount raid, operators dealt 6 felonies

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) – The Rocky Mount Police Department officially shut down an illegal gaming business and arrested three people on six felonies on Tuesday. The illegal gaming site, G Vegas, located at two separate locations along Independence Drive in Rocky Mount, was officially shut down Tuesday after police exercised a search warrant alongside North Carolina ALE, according to a news release from police.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

Support keeps Raleigh community strong after mass shooting

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Days have gone by, but the pain still lingers. Tiffany Hunter said the reality of it all didn’t quite hit until she realized how close her home was to some of her neighbors who were shot and killed Thursday during a mass shooting in Raleigh. Hunter said she was among several people in the Hedingham neighborhood who were left questioning what had happened while waiting to get to their homes.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Severe thunderstorm warning issued for multiple central NC counties

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for multiple central North Carolina counties as of 6 p.m., according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. The alert is currently in affect for Orange and Alamance counties until 6:45 p.m. Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Sutphin, Cane Creek Reservoir...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Suspect in killing of 2 teens appears in Orange County court

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 17-year-old suspect linked to the murder of two teenagers in Orange County is in North Carolina. In September, the bodies of 14-year-old Lyric Woods and 18-year-old Devin Clark were found in woods in western Orange County off Buckhorn Road, by two ATV riders. Lyric...
ORANGE COUNTY, NC

