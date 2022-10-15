ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boss Scott Lindsey felt Swindon were worthy winners over Colchester

 3 days ago
Swindon head coach Scott Lindsey thought his team were dominant in their 1-0 win over Colchester, but needed to capitalise more on that control.

Tyrese Shade’s second-half strike was enough for the home side to claim the points.

Lindsey said: “I felt that we started faster than last week, which was something we spoke about before the game, so that was really pleasing.

“All the time that it was one-nil it is always nervous, so we wanted to put it to bed but that didn’t happen, and we needed to score more goals and make those final minutes less anxious.

“We did a lot of work in the week on playing in the final third and trying to get down the sides and in behind and create goalscoring opportunities.

“It is difficult sometimes because you play against teams who are defensively strong and you have to give credit to them and their new manager as he has clearly done some work with them.

“We did well not just shovelling the ball into the box when we are not going to win it, we were patient and crossed from the right areas.”

Swindon had the ball in the Colchester net after eight minutes when Frazer Blake-Tracy powered home a header from a corner, only for it to be ruled out for a foul.

Luke Jephcott had two chances to score in quick succession as Blake-Tracy slid him in only for his shot to be blocked, but the ball was not cleared and Jonny Williams played a ball in behind only for Sam Hornby to get out to Jephcott and smother the ball.

After 64 minutes Swindon found the break through as Williams played it low across goal and found Tyrese Shade at the back post and the ball bounced off the winger and just far enough away from the goalkeeper to trickle over the line.

Colchester had an opening to level as Al-Amin Kazeem found space down the left and pulled a dangerous cross across goal that Ricky Aguiar put behind.

U’s manager Matt Bloomfield said: “We just put ourselves under pressure, because we just didn’t look after the ball enough today.

“I think the last sort of three performance that I’ve been really pleased with looked after the ball and given ourselves a chance

in the game to create some attacking opportunities we think didn’t quite do that today. It’s really disappointing to lose the game.

“I thought we showed some good resilience at times and some good characteristics in terms of our team set up.

“But yeah, we just came up short against a good team on a big pitch who passed the ball really nicely.

“We’re not the first team to come here and struggle with possession against them. I think that’s a fairly regular occurrence. We had a plan in place that we tried to disrupt that but unfortunately for us today, we weren’t quite able to do that.”

