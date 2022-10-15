Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died.

Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim of the shooting, Shamira Rhodes, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, a fight broke out during a gathering on Livingston Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 25 when someone allegedly pulled a handgun, allegedly shooting Griffin, Rhodes, and a 42-year-old woman. The third victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Battle was arrested Oct. 6 by Columbus police SWAT officers and charged with murder. She is being held on $1 million bail .

CPD has released images of other persons of interest they say are connected to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.