Teen shot outside east Columbus nightclub dies

By Daniel Griffin
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A second person shot outside an east Columbus nightclub late last month has died.

Khaterra Griffin, 17, died Saturday from her injuries sustained on Sept. 25 outside a nightclub on the 5500 block of East Livingston Avenue.

Amara Marie Battle, 28, has been charged with the murder of the other victim of the shooting, Shamira Rhodes, 30, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

One dead, two injured in northeast Columbus crash

According to police, a fight broke out during a gathering on Livingston Avenue in the early morning of Sept. 25 when someone allegedly pulled a handgun, allegedly shooting Griffin, Rhodes, and a 42-year-old woman. The third victim is expected to survive her injuries.

Battle was arrested Oct. 6 by Columbus police SWAT officers and charged with murder. She is being held on $1 million bail .

CPD has released images of other persons of interest they say are connected to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.

Sarah Hill
3d ago

So unnecessary… what a waste of 3 precious lives. And the 2 kids that were killed this week in Columbus. There’s so much death now. There is no value placed on human life anymore. End times indeed.

3d ago

You know these clubs best to tighten up with better security. First of all what a 17 yr old doing on the property of the club? How did she get pass the guard who monitor the door. Between these teens and adults coming to drink can’t seem to hold down like minor adult. Dislike what’s been said shouldn’t make anyone get up and fight. But here someone as this teen comes into a gathering spot looking for a particular person. SMH, word exchange . Then when your ego rub the wrong way you pull out your piece. Teenagers shouldn’t be allowed to party anywhere but at home. They and others mess it up others to enjoy one another company. No remorse for this out control female. She made her bed now she gotta lay it. She got nothing but time.The owner don’t seem to care much about the safety of customers. Automatically owner supposed to recognize drama that leads to fights. Plus people got guns on them. Society out of control.

LawandJustice
3d ago

Too bad they were at a bar rather than in church praying for peace or at a soup kitchen feeding the homeless.

