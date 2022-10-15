ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson City, MO

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 3 Midday’ game

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon’s drawing of the Missouri Lottery’s “Pick 3 Midday” game were:

6-0-5

(six, zero, five)

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

