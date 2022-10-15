ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

KC Chiefs lose safety Justin Reid to injury

The Kansas City Chiefs have lost Justin Reid to injury during the team’s game against the Buffalo Bills in Week 6 at Arrowhead Stadium. The Kansas City Chiefs were already hurting with numerous injuries in the secondary, but it looks as their talent and depth will be tested further with an injury to safety Justin Reid. Reid was forced to leave to the sidelines early in the game during the Buffalo Bills’ first offensive drive of the game in their Week 6 matchup.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Four trade candidates the KC Chiefs should avoid

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. Who are the players the Chiefs should avoid trading for?. The Kansas City Chiefs have very few glaring roster holes ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline. The league’s in-season trading window opened on Oct. 9, giving teams until Nov. 1 to make trades. The deadline’s timing makes sense, allowing trades until the season’s midpoint after teams have multiple weeks to find their identity and roster shortfalls.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Vikings sign DE Benton Whitley away from Chiefs practice squad

The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Benton Whitley away from the Kansas City Chiefs. The Kansas City Chiefs had a roster spot open up unexpectedly on Wednesday with the news that defensive end Benton Whitley had been signed away by the Minnesota Vikings from the team’s practice squad. That means the Chiefs should be signing someone else soon enough to fill the hole going forward.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Chiefs vs 49ers: Prediction and odds Week 7

The Kansas City Chiefs are visiting the San Francisco 49ers in Week 7. Let’s look at how FanDuel Sportsbook sees it playing out early in the week. The Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers are slated to meet on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first non-preseason matchup between the two since the Chiefs topped the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.
KANSAS CITY, MO
