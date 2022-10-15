ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

edglentoday.com

EHS Principal Dr. Stuart Describes Homecoming Week As "Huge Success"

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School Principal Steve Stuart reflected on this year's homecoming festivities and said between the game, dance, and all the other week-long activities it was a huge success. "More than 1,600 tickets were sold for the dance," he said. "It has been a long while since we...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
FOX 2

14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list

ST. LOUIS – 14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub’s newly released 2023’s Best College & University list. According to WalletHub, the average costs for tuition and room and board at a four-year college is between $23,000 and $52,000 a year. Researchers note the figure also depends on variables like whether the school is in-state or […]
MISSOURI STATE
whvoradio.com

GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle

KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Moment of the Day: Turkeys talking trash in Affton

ST. LOUIS — It’s a Moment of the Day you just can't miss. Look at what happens every Monday, which is trash day at Barb and Dan Millikan's house in Affton. Apparently, they've been doing this all summer long. And yes, it happened again this week. I'm sure...
AFFTON, MO
saucemagazine.com

11 comfort food dishes to try in St. Louis this fall

When the temperatures begin to drop and the holidays start to loom, our cravings for rich, delicious comforts go through the roof. Here are 11 tasty treats perfect for this - or any - season. RBBQ. Robust Bistro & Wine Bar, in partnership with Vito Racanelli of Big V’s Craft...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri or wish to travel there in the near future and you are also a big fan of seafood and like to order it whenever you find it a menu, then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

More evidence of Jack Coatar’s 'Dark Deeds'

More sunlight continues to expose the blatant dark deeds of current 7th Ward Alderman and aldermanic president candidate Jack Coatar. We don’t understand how he continues with his campaign. Since our column last week, we have received more evidence of unethical behavior by the young alderman, especially the facts...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Yep folks the Curder Burger is a reality at Culver’

ST. LOUIS — It started as an April Fool’s prank. Folks lined up for Culver’s Curder Burger, a creation of cheese curds centered on a burger. People petitioned Culver’s and now the Curder Burger is a real deal. Visit Culvers.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

