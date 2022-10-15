Read full article on original website
WATCH: Huge Whale Hits New Jersey Fishing Boat After Breaching Just Feet Away
One recent video shared on the Outsider Twitter page takes the idea of whale-watching to an entirely different level! It is an amazing video to watch as a massive whale jumps out of the water shockingly close to a fishing boat…shocking everyone on board. There Was Definitely Some Action...
Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat
Whoa… Imagine enjoying a gorgeous day on the water, doing a little fishing, everything as perfect as can be… And then your day is ruined, because a whale jumps from the water and smacks the ever livin’ hell out of the side of your boat, nearly sending you and the boat to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean. I simply couldn’t imagine what would be going through my mind during all of this. Would I start saying my prayers? Would […] The post Massive Whale Leaps From The Water And Smacks The Side Of New Jersey Fishing Boat first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KRMG
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales
WATCH: Rare clash between orcas and humpback whales A large group of orcas and a pair of humpback whales seemingly harassed each other for hours. (NCD)
Watch: Breaching humpback bumps boat off New Jersey coast
A father and son fishing off the New jersey coast captured video when a humpback whale breached in the water right next to them and bumped their boat.
Watch A Great White Become an Orca's Lunch in World-First Footage
Great white sharks have been strangely absent off the coast of South Africa in recent years, with suspicions for their decline in numbers falling onto that other most notorious oceanic predator, the orca. Now there's footage of an actual hunt in action. Two new observations, one from a helicopter and...
Hurricane Ian video of ‘street shark’ swimming up floodwater is real
As Hurricane Ian ploughed through Florida, it brought a long-running hoax about marine life swimming in suburban floodwaters to life. A viral video of a shark swimming in the Fort Myers backyard has now been confirmed as original footage.Racking up more than 13 million views on Twitter, the video showed a large, dark fish with sharp dorsal fins thrashing in the flood water, as users responded with disbelief, some dismissing it as fake.The hapless fish was quickly dubbed as a "street shark” as users drew parallel with the cult classic Sharknado, a 2013 comedy disaster film in which sharks...
477 whales die in New Zealand after 'heartbreaking' strandings on remote beaches
The whales beached themselves on the Chatham Islands, which are home to about 600 people and lie about 500 miles east of New Zealand's main islands.
Hundreds of Whales Wash Up On Ill-fated Island Surrounded by Sharks
Up to 250 whales could have been involved in the latest stranding, bringing the total number of beached animals to 500 within just a few days.
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
WATCH: ‘Thousands’ of Sharks Follow Shrimp Boat in Feeding Frenzy
One Florida fisherman is sharing a horrifying sight after spotting a massive shark-feeding frenzy just off the side of his fishing boat. One of the most terrifying aspects of this massive feeding frenzy is the fact that it occurred frighteningly close to the water’s edge, the fisherman notes. In...
Phys.org
740,000 km of fishing line and 14 billion hooks lost at sea each year
Two percent of all fishing gear used worldwide ends up polluting the oceans, our new research published in Science Advances finds. To put that into perspective, the amount of longline fishing gear littering the ocean each year can circle the Earth more than 18 times. We interviewed 450 fishers from...
activenorcal.com
VIDEO: GIANT Great White Shark Seen off the Coast of Northern California
The waters off the coast of Northern California are known as the Red Triangle, which is home to 40 percent of all great white shark attacks in the United States. A kayaker fishing in the Pacific Ocean got a glimpse at just how big these sharks can get, and it’s pretty terrifying.
Aggressive mantis shrimp wash ashore on Delaware beaches after storm
Known as "thumb splitters," mantis shrimp are dangerous and can injure a human or pet. There'll be a bevvy of them washing ashore on Delaware beaches.
A Photographer Captured Video Of A Sea Lion Playing Fetch Alongside A Dog At The Beach
Ever notice that dogs and seals or sea lions seem to have a lot in common? Cute, whiskery faces. Sweet, intelligent eyes. The same playful spirit. It’s probably no surprise, then, that a dog owner recently captured video of one of these marine mammals attempting to play a game of fetch with him and his dog. It’s even less surprising that the cute clip went viral, with more than 2 million views to date.
Hear how fishermen are being impacted by the cancellation of snow crab season in Alaska
The Alaska snow crab harvest has been canceled for the first time ever after billions of crabs disappeared from the Bering Sea in recent years. Fisherman Gabriel Prout says the decision will be "devastating" for his family.
Ironbound the 1,000lb Great White Shark Tracked Just Off Cape Cod
The gigantic shark measuring over 12 feet is about three miles off the coast, and traveling south on his annual migration for the winter.
California Kayak Fisherman Beats Hammerhead Shark With Paddle While It Continuously Rams His Kayak
The ocean is just a big, blue, unknown, scary place. Ya never know what’s lurking in the depths, and usually, you can’t see it coming. Sharks are not known to attack humans at any crazy-high statistic, but there are frequent encounters due to humans wanting to use their habitat.
Engadget
Smart buoy 'hears' the sea to protect whales against ship collisions
Whales face numerous threats from humans, not the least of which are ship collisions — the World Sustainability Organization estimates 18,000 to 25,000 animals die each year. There may be a technological way to minimize those deaths, however. Reuters reports Chile's government and the MERI Foundation have deployed the first smart buoy from the Blue Boat Initiative, an effort to both safeguard whales and track undersea ecosystems. The device, floating in the Gulf of Corcovado 684 miles away from Chile, alerts ships to nearby blue, humpback, right and sei whales to help avoid incidents.
natureworldnews.com
Large Swarm of Jellyfish Washes on the Shore of Ocracoke Island, North Carolina
Hundreds of Jellyfish washed on the shore of Ocracoke Island, North Carolina, where the National Park Service said that the jellyfish don't sting. Tourists at the beach were disrupted as they saw the large swarm of Cannonball Jellyfish. According to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore's Facebook post, Jellyfish, including the Cannonball Jellyfish, depends on currents and winds to swim.
a-z-animals.com
Stone Crab vs. Dungeness Crab
In contrast to the stone crab, which people primarily consume for its claws, people value the Dungeness crab for its sweet, tender flesh. A native of the west coast of North America, Dungeness crabs, are typically steamed to preserve their delicate flavor. While stone crabs vs. Dungeness crabs are popular seafood options in the United States, the latter is more widely available due to its extensive range. These two species are far more than tasty morsels, though. Join in as we explore all aspects of these interesting crustaceans.
