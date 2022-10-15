Read full article on original website
Claressa Shields earned her title as The GWOAT after punch-perfect victory over Savannah Marshall to become undisputed champion but their 'fight of the year' at the O2 shows women's boxing can flourish... after it redeemed a poor month for the sport
As Claressa Shields stood in the centre of the ring with five title belts draped around her, there was a feeling in the air that the landscape of women’s boxing had been flipped on its head. The American had just claimed all the marbles in the middleweight division –...
SkySports
Claressa Shields says Savannah Marshall must come to US for a rematch, but she would return to UK for Natasha Jonas fight
If Savannah Marshall wants a rematch with Claressa Shields, she’ll have to travel to the USA to take on the undisputed middleweight champion once again. Shields defeated Marshall in an epic battle for the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO middleweight titles at a packed O2 Arena in London on Saturday in a show that broke viewing records.
Deontay Wilder has his next opponent picked: “If he a man of his word, what a hell of a fight it would be”
Deontay Wilder returned to his winning ways on Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, knocking Robert Helenius out in the first round with a thunderous right hand. His opponent didn’t just go down, he stayed down with his eyes staring up into the rafters. It was a solid reminder that ‘The Bronze Bomber’ has dynamite in his fists.
hypebeast.com
Floyd Mayweather Claims $1 Million USD Payout for Answering Call Over Exhibition Bout With Deji
After losing three exhibition fights against Jake Paul, Vinnie Hacker, and Alex Wassabi, Deji redeemed himself with a convincing victory over fellow YouTuber Fousey, showcasing substantial improvement over his previous bouts. However, with just one official win, the British YouTuber Deji will now be stepping into the ring with one of the all-time greats, Floyd Mayweather Jr. The duo faced off ahead of the weekend and are set to meet in Dubai on November 13.
BoxingNews24.com
Wilder apologized to Helenius for knocking him out: “I’m sorry”
By Adam Baskin: Deontay Wilder paid a visit to Robert Helenius last Saturday night to check on him and to apologize for knocking him out in the first round in their main event fight on FOX Sports pay-per-view at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Deontay was choked up...
BoxingNews24.com
Calling Claressa “Tex-Rex” Shields the Best is a Stretch?
By Ken Hissner: Yes, Claressa Shields may be the best female today but the greatest of all times, as they kept saying Saturday. That’s an insult to Lucia “The Dutch Destroyer” Rijker, 17-0 with 14 stoppages, and Ann “Brown Sugar” Wolfe, 24-1 with 16 stoppages.
Anderson Silva Is Ruling Out Retirement Following Paul Fight, He Is Having Too Much Fun
Anderson Silva will not be leaving his gloves in the ring after his bout with Jake Paul. Anderson Silva has had a long and successful career in mixed martial arts. He has been at the very top of the sport of MMA and holds records in the UFC to this day. Although his MMA career might be behind him, that does not mean that Silva is ready to walk into retirement. The opposite is true, he is now embarking on a whole new career in boxing.
MMA Fighting
Deontay Wilder delivers tearful speech in aftermath of Robert Helenius knockout: ‘I wanted to come to his aid’
Deontay Wilder’s demeanor took on a dramatically different tone when he had a chance to speak to the media Saturday night. The former WBC heavyweight champion scored a spectacular and scary knockout of Robert Helenius at Barclays Center in New York, putting Helenius flat on his back with just three seconds remaining in the opening round. It was Wilder’s first win since suffering back-to-back losses to Tyson Fury.
'If he touches Silva he's going down': Ring legend Oscar De La Hoya backs YouTube star and underdog Jake Paul to knock out veteran MMA fighter Anderson Silva in their upcoming boxing bout
Jake Paul is set to fight Anderson Silva on October 29 and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya believes that there is only one winner. Speaking to Inside Fighting, De La Hoya said that he will be backing Paul to win the bout - which he thinks will be decided by a knockout.
BoxingNews24.com
IBF to order Gennadiy Golovkin to defend against Esquiva Falcao
By Brian Webber: Gennadiy Golovkin will reportedly be ordered to defend his IBF middleweight title against his mandatory challenger Esquiva Falcao. The 40-year-old Golovkin (42-2-1, 37 KOs) has a big decision to make whether to hold onto his IBF title, as he’s already been ordered to defend against his WBA mandatory Erislandy Lara.
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez off the hook for Bivol rematch
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez is now off the hook of needing to face his conqueror Dmitry Bivol in a rematch after the WBA light heavyweight champion made it known that he’s not interested in fighting him again. Bivol is essentially saving Canelo’s career by saying he’s not interested...
Boxing Scene
Claressa Shields Raises Her Game To a New Level
Claressa Shields was right all along. For years, she told us that she was the “Greatest Woman Of All Time” (GWOAT) when it came to the sweeter science, and while there were many believers in that statement, there were just as many, if not more, skeptics. How could...
Deontay Wilder Unsure Of Potential Oleksandr Usyk Matchup Happening: "I Think It's Gonna Be Very Difficult"
Former WBC heavyweight champion, Deontay Wilder is definitely interested in a potential showdown with unified heavyweight champ, Oleksandr Usyk, but is doubtful it will happen anytime soon. Wilder spoke with the media this past Saturday night during the post-fight conference following his first-round KO victory over Robert Helenius in Brooklyn,...
Boxing Scene
Johnny Nelson: Claressa Shields Was Outstanding, Backed Up Every Boast
This past Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London, Claressa Shields avenged her only defeat in a boxing ring - when she outboxed and outfought Savannah Marshall over ten rounds to secure a unanimous decision. For the second time in her career, she became the undisputed world champion in...
Boxing Scene
Emmanuel Rodriguez: Russell's Corner Should Have Stopped Fight After Knockdown
Barclays Center, Brooklyn - Former bantamweight world champion Emmanuel Rodriguez (21-2, 13 KOs) won a technical decision, with the bout ending two seconds into round ten, in a rematch against the previously unbeaten Gary Antonio Russell (19-1, 12 KOs). After their August 2021 matchup ended in a no-contest due to...
ESPN
Women's boxing pound-for-pound rankings: A new No. 1 and the debut of Alycia Baumgardner in the top 10
Claressa Shields is back on top in the ESPN women's pound-for-pound rankings after a dominant victory over Savannah Marshall. With the victory, Shields (13-0, 2 KOs), became the undisputed middleweight champion for the second time. She is the first fighter, male or female, to be undisputed in the same division twice. She's also a former undisputed junior middleweight champion.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade says he’ll do to Plant what he did to Dirrell
By Adam Baskin: Demetrius Andrade says he’ll knock out Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant in the same way he did to Anthony Dirrell last Saturday night in their co-feature bout on Deontay Wilder vs. Robert Helenius card at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Former IBF super middleweight...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping says a win over Islam Makhachev makes Charles Oliveira the lightweight GOAT
Charles Oliveira has a lot on the line this weekend. This Saturday, Oliveira looks to reclaim the lightweight title he lost on the scale when he takes on Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280. But there could be more up for grabs than just the UFC lightweight title, because according to UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping, a win will move Oliveira ahead of Khabib Nurmagomedov in the lightweight “Greatest Of All Time” conversation.
