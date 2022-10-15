ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colton, CA

2 killed after vehicle crashes into pole in Colton

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Two men were declared dead Saturday morning after they were involved in a single-vehicle crash in Colton.

The crash happened around 12:10 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Steel Road.

Colton police arrived on scene and found the vehicle had crashed into a large steel pole.

Two men were found inside the vehicle with major injuries. Both men were declared dead when paramedics arrived on scene.

They have not yet been identified, but the Colton Police Department said one of the men was 34 years old.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Colton Police Department at 909-370-5000.

foxla.com

Woman charged for Pomona taco stand crash that killed father of 4

POMONA, Calif. - A 25-year-old woman accused of slamming a vehicle into a Pomona taco stand, killing one man and injuring as many as a dozen other people, was charged with vehicular manslaughter and other counts, the District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday. Diana Beatriz Martinezumana was also charged Monday with...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Car slams into big rig on 101 Freeway in Woodland Hills; driver killed

A fatal crash on the 101 Freeway forced the temporary closure of the northbound lanes through Woodland Hills Wednesday morning. The incident was reported around 12:30 a.m. near Shoup Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol. Responding officers found a vehicle stuck more than halfway underneath the back of a big rig that had stopped […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
vvng.com

16-year-old on ATV killed after crashing into a school bus in Helendale identified

HELENDALE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 16-year-old killed on an ATV that crashed into a school bus was identified as Benjamin T. Chavez, a resident of Oro Grande. It happened on Friday, October 14, 2022, at about 12:23 pm, in the area of Helendale Road and Blue Water Road in the community of Helendale also known as Silver Lakes, located off National Trails Highway.
HELENDALE, CA
KTLA

Woman seriously injured in Westlake hit-and-run crash

A woman wound up in the intensive care unit after she was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Westlake earlier this month, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The 22-year-old woman was hit while crossing the street at the intersection of 8th and Carondelet streets on Oct. 1, police said. A dark-colored, possibly gray […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Person, dog found dead after fire in Sherman Oaks area apartment

Firefighters responding to a burning apartment in the Sherman Oaks area made a tragic discovery Wednesday morning. The fire was burning in a three-story garden-style apartment in the 5200 block of North Sepulveda Boulevard shortly before 4:30 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department news alert. The first arriving firefighters located and doused the […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fontana Herald News

Motorist is taken to hospital after rollover collision in Fontana

One motorist was taken to a hospital after a rollover collision in Fontana on Oct. 15, according to the Fontana Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Cypress and Merrill avenues after being informed that a person was trapped inside one of the two vehicles involved in the collision, said Fontana Police Public Information Officer Daniel Romero.
FONTANA, CA
KTLA

1 killed, 1 injured in Riverside County shooting

A man is dead and another is in the hospital following a shooting in Eastvale. It happened around 12:15 a.m. Monday at a home on the 12000 block of Craigburn Circle, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies from the Jurupa Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to the area and located the two men suffering […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Possible shooting on 110 Freeway in Gardena area under investigation

Authorities are investigating a possible freeway shooting in the Gardena area Monday morning. The incident was reported around 3:45 a.m. after someone apparently opened fire on the southbound 110 Freeway near El Segundo Boulevard, a California Highway Patrol spokesperson confirmed. The victims initially called the Gardena Police Department from a residential area in the 2700 […]
GARDENA, CA
CBS LA

Person killed in traffic crash on 10 Freeway in El Monte

 One person was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday morning on the 10 Freeway in El Monte, prompting the California Highway Patrol to shut down some lanes.The crash was reported at 4:03 a.m. on the westbound San Bernardino Freeway at Cogswell Road, said CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, Kravig said. It is possible the person killed was a pedestrian, she added. The CHP issued a SigAlert shutting down westbound lanes 3 and 4 west of Durfee Avenue. The lanes were reopened around 7:30 a.m. 
EL MONTE, CA
Fontana Herald News

KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City

Police are investigating a shooting in Cathedral City Monday evening. The shooting happened around the area of Perez Road and Date Palm Drive. Details remain limited at this time. Cathedral City Police Commander Jon Enos confirmed there was a car-to-car shooting with one person. The person was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.  Enos confirmed more The post Police investigate car-to-car shooting in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

14-Year-Old Dirt Bike Rider Killed in Homeland Crash

Authorities said Sunday the dirt bike rider who died in a crash with an SUV in Homeland on Saturday was a 14-year-old boy. The crash was reported at 2:36 p.m. Saturday at Homeland and McWade avenues, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, James Bond, 14, was...
HOMELAND, CA
KTLA

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in Hemet street

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was found dead in the middle of the road in Hemet Saturday morning. Deputies from the Hemet Sheriff station responded to the 200 block of Soboba Road around 3:10 a.m. for a report of an unconscious man in the road. When they arrived on scene, […]
HEMET, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Investigates Shooting of Suspect

(CNS) – Authorities Monday were continuing to investigate a law-enforcement shooting that left a murder suspect injured in Sky Valley. Oscar Ernesto Canas, 42, was identified Friday as a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred earlier that day in Desert Hot Springs, according to Detective Sgt. Christopher Saucier from the Desert Hot Springs Police Department.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KTLA

KTLA

