Sedona, AZ

Democrats to Host “A Behind the Scenes Look at What Makes Indivisible Such a Progressive Powerhouse”

By Sedona.biz Staff
 3 days ago

Sedona News – The Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) Breakfast will host “A Behind the Scenes Look at What Makes Indivisible Such a Progressive Powerhouse,” in person on Friday, October 21 at 9:30 am at the Sedona Community Center, 2615 Melody Lane in West Sedona and on zoom.  Leah Greenberg, Indivisible Co-Founder and Co-Executive Director, and Trisha Sauer, Indivisible’s Arizona Statewide Coordinator, will discuss how Indivisible has grown and how they frame the upcoming election.

Leah Goldberg is the co-founder of Indivisible and co-author of We Are Indivisible: A Blueprint for Democracy After Trump , (Simon & Schuster’s One Signal Publishers, 2019). Leah has been featured as one of TIME 100’s Most Influential People of 2019, included on GQ’s 50 Most Powerful People in Trump’s Washington, and ranked #2 on the Politico 50 list of top thinkers, doers and visionaries transforming American politics.  Indivisible’s Arizona statewide coordinator, Trisha Sauer,  was the Co-Director of the 4 We the People Summits and co-founder of Civic Engagement Beyond Voting ( www.cebv.us ), an Indivisible group that focuses on amplifying voices and strengthening their impact and significance in the Arizona State Legislature.

A $10 donation is requested per person for DORR’s breakfast.   A zoom option is also available. Following the Program , attendees are invited to join an Indivisible-sponsored Reproductive Rights March at 11 am to protest Arizona’s restrictions on reproductive rights.

DORR is an all-volunteer Democratic Club for Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek, the Verde Valley, and surrounding communities that welcomes all independent-minded citizens. For more information, please visit https://democratsoftheredrocks.org/ .

Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
