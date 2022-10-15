Read full article on original website
Sadio Mane sends Liverpool message after win over Man City
Sadio Mane had words of encouragement for Liverpool after their 1-0 win over Man City on Sunday.
Jonas Eidevall expecting Arsenal 'reality check' in Women's Champions League
Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall is excited to lead the Gunners into the Women's Champions League group stage as he believes it will provide a good yardstick of their progress.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs PSV Eindhoven - Europa League
Predicting the Arsenal lineup to face PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League.
Graham Potter yet to make decision on Denis Zakaria's Chelsea future
Graham Potter has admitted he is yet to make a decision on the future of Juventus loanee Denis Zakaria.
Brighton 0-0 Nottingham Forest: Roberto De Zerbi's wait for first win goes on
Report as Brighton held to a 0-0 draw by Nottingham Forest in the Premier League.
Tottenham admit they were wrong not to sign Kim Min-jae despite Son Heung-min endorsement
Tottenham Hotspur have internally admitted that they were wrong not to follow up on initial interest in South Korea centre-back Kim Min-jae despite a ringing endorsement from Son Heung-min.
Transfer rumours: Klopp wants Rice at Liverpool; Man Utd leading Abraham chase
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Declan Rice, Tammy Abraham, Alphonso Davies, Harry Kane & more.
Paul Pogba's agent insists midfielder wasn't to blame for Man Utd struggles
Paul Pogba's agent feels the Frenchman is hardly to blame for the issues he encountered at Manchester United.
Man Utd charged with failing to control players in Newcastle draw
Manchester United have been charged by the FA for failing to control players after Cristiano Ronaldo goal disallowed against Newcastle.
Jurgen Klopp denies Man CIty comments were xenophobic
Jurgen Klopp denies making xenophobic comments prior to Liverpool's 1-0 win over Manchester City.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Team news vs Tottenham; Cristiano Ronaldo reaction; squad rotation
The key points from Erik ten Hag's press latest conference as Man Utd prepare to face Tottenham in the Premier League.
Newcastle vs Everton: How to watch on TV live stream, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Newcastle vs Everton in the Premier League, with team news, TV channel & live stream details and predicted lineups.
Jose Mourinho urges Gareth Southgate to select Chris Smalling
Jose Mourinho says he would do anything to have Chris Smalling in his team if he was Gareth Southgate.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid's Mbappe stance; Man Utd undecided on De Gea deal
Wednesday's transfer rumours include David de Gea, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, Alphonso Davies, Victor Osimhen and more.
Cody Gakpo reveals how close he came to joining Man Utd
Cody Gakpo admits he came close to joining Erik ten Hag at Manchester United this summer after holding talks.
Xavi admits Barcelona job is at risk if he doesn't win titles
Xavi admits that, if he doesn't win Barcelona trophies, his job will be at risk.
Jess Carter signs new three-year Chelsea contract
Jess Carter has been handed a new Chelsea contract for the next three years, despite falling out of favour this season.
Every referee at the 2022 World Cup
A list of the 36 referees that will be officiating at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Graham Potter press conference: Zakaria future; Kepa vs Mendy; Brentford team news
Graham Potter spoke to the media ahead of Brentford vs Chelsea.
Premier League storylines to watch out for: Gameweek 12
Darwin Nunez, Tyrone Mings and Jesse Marsch: The Premier League storylines to watch out for this week.
