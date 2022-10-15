ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Paul beats Edison in season finale

By Norwalk Reflector staff, sports@norwalkreflector.com
 3 days ago
NORWALK — The St. Paul volleyball team closed out the regular season with a 12-10 record overall after a non-league sweep over visiting Edison on Saturday.

St. Paul won with scores of 25-18, 25-18 and 25-20.

Ella Wangler finished with 13 points and two aces, seven kills, and had 19 digs for St. Paul. Ryleigh Rohrbacher had 10 kills and eight points, while Kegney Stoll also had 10 kills and Geralyn Mutchler had seven.

Also for the Flyers, Kristin Matlack had 36 assists, Lily Cuturic finished with 19 digs, and Klaire Hickey served eight points.

For Edison (5-17), Kalli Quillen finished with 15 assists, eight digs and four points. Ella Habeck had seven kills, six digs and four points, while Jorja Byington had six kills and Karin Wlodarsky added five kills and 14 digs.

Also for the Chargers, Olivia Wilson had five kills and three blocks, while Sianna Woodyard had 11 digs, and Natalie Leimeister added nine assists with four digs and four points.

The No. 3 seed in the Division IV Willard district, St. Paul will play in a sectional championship match at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against the Lucas-Crestline winner on Tuesday.

The Chargers will play at Bucyrus Wynford (8-13) on Monday in a Div. III sectional semifinal.

JUNIOR HIGH

NMS splits at Bellevue in finale

BELLEVUE — The Norwalk Middle School volleyball teams wrapped up the regular season on Oct. 13 with a split at Bellevue.

The seventh-grade team (12-4, 8-3) won in three, 25-8, 19-25 and 25-14. Ainslee King had two kills, Maddie Gamble was 33 for 33 serving with 12 aces, Natalie Ferguson finished with 10 digs, and Sophia Ames was 5 for 6 with an ace.

The eighth-grade team (11-5, 7-4) fell in three, 20-25, 25-18, 25-20.

Saywer Wineman finished with 15 digs and C.J. Bennett and Raena Ringenberg each had 10 digs, and Aubrey Kluding had nine for Norwalk. Emma Gebhardt had three kills, while Cadence Esker and Lily Colahan were both 8-of-9 hitting.

Wineman was 10 for 10 serving with two aces, followed by Emily Tyler (9 for 9, one ace), Bennett (8 for 9) and Esker (6 for 7).

NMS was in action on Saturday in the SBC Lake tournament.

St. Paul splits vs. Monroeville

NORWALK — The St. Paul junior high volleyball teams also closed out its regular season on Oct. 13.

The seventh-grade team finished 14-1 after beating Monroeville in three, 26-28, 25-19 and 25-23.

Brooklyn Cassidy was 14 for 15 serving with eight aces and nine kills for St. Paul, while Mia Mutchler was 19 for 19 with five aces and Ryleigh Mansfield Bush was 8 for 8 with an ace.

Jess Matlack had five kills, and Elsie Shumaker had 12 assists and Layla Fair finished with five.

The eighth-grade team finished 13-2 after a two-set loss to the Eagles, 25-20, 25-14.

Ella Kalizewski had three kills, three assists and was 9 for 9 serving. Kennedie Frazee finished 7 for 7 serving with an ace and two kills, while Annie Friend had five assists and Abby Cloud added two kills.

St. Paul was in action on Saturday in the FC tournament.

