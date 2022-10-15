Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Police: Florida woman, 87, hit, killed by motorcyclist while trying to cross Melbourne road
MELBOURNE Fla. - An 87-year-old woman was hit and killed by a motorcyclist while trying to cross a road Sunday night, according to the Melbourne Police Department. In a news release, officers said they responded to the area of Sarno Road and Ironwood Drive shortly before 8:30 p.m. regarding the crash and found the woman – identified as Gerda Difeo, of Melbourne, – seriously hurt.
fox35orlando.com
Florida driver kills woman walking on sidewalk after losing control of truck, police say
MELBOURNE, Fla. - A Florida woman was killed and another person was injured after police say a driver lost control of his vehicle, drove onto the sidewalk and hit them. Melbourne police say this happened Tuesday night in the area of Front Street between New Haven Ave. and Melbourne Ave. When officers arrived, they say they found two pedestrians with life-threatening injuries.
1 dead in crash involving truck, motorcycle in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One person died following an accident involving a truck and motorcycle in Orange County on Monday morning. Troopers said the accident happened after 9:30 a.m. at the intersection of West Taft Vineland Road and General Drive. Troopers said the motorcyclist was transported as a trauma...
News4Jax.com
Two people dead after motorcycle crash in Flagler County
Two people are dead after a motorcycle crash Monday night in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 7 p.m. a 58-year-old biker and his passenger was traveling north on Sesame Blvd when he left the roadway, entered the center median and hit a tree. Both the biker...
click orlando
Motorcyclist dies after crash with truck in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a truck in Orange County, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened on Taft Vineland Road and General Drive on Monday morning. [TRENDING: DeSantis calls for changes to death penalty | Much cooler air...
Troopers: Two killed in motorcycle crash in Flagler County
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Two people died following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Palm Coast. Troopers said just before 7:30 p.m., a motorcyclist and his female passenger were traveling on Seminole Woods Boulevard north of Sesame Boulevard, when they ran off the road and struck a tree. Investigators...
click orlando
1 lane of State Road 46 opens as floodwater in Seminole County recedes
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation is reopening one lane of State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwater from Hurricane Ian recedes. One lane of State Road 46 in east Seminole County will be open to two-way traffic. Flaggers will direct traffic in both directions.
fox35orlando.com
FDOT to reopen 1 lane of SR 46 to local traffic after closure due to Ian flooding
LAKE MARY, Fla. - The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) plans to reopen one lane of two-way traffic on State Road 46 in Seminole County as floodwaters from the St. Johns River continue to recede. The lane will be open to local traffic only and no heavy trucks are allowed at this time.
WESH
5 hospitalized after fire extinguishing system goes off in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. — A fire extinguishing system went off Tuesday around 11:30 a.m. at the BJ's Whole Sale Club along State Road 46 in Sanford. Firefighters say they heard reports of the explosion, but that turned out to be incorrect. “We were all pumping gas and then we heard...
fox35orlando.com
Crash involving semi causes traffic delays in Kissimmee
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A crash involving a semi and an SUV is causing traffic delays in Kissimmee Monday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said all eastbound lanes are blocked at W Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway at Griffen Road. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. The cause of the crash and the...
fox35orlando.com
Shooting victim drives off in Amazon truck, deputies say
A shooting victim is accused of taking an Amazon delivery driver on a wild ride. Brevard County deputies say it happened on Tuesday afternoon at a 7-Eleven in Cocoa.
click orlando
Pedestrian struck, killed while crossing Orlando road
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian was struck and killed late Monday while crossing a road in Orlando, police said. The fatal crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Kirkman Road near Conroy Road. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said the pedestrian was crossing Kirkman Road but wasn’t...
fox35orlando.com
Osceola County officials weigh lifting evacuation order at Good Samaritan Village
Residents of the Good Samaritan Village are waiting to hear if an evacuation order that has been in place since Hurricane Ian passed over Florida will be lifted. The Osceola County was flooded and contaminated by wastewater.
fox35orlando.com
Deputies: 17-year-old carjacked at gunpoint by suspect at 7-Eleven in Volusia County
DEBARY, Fla. - A 17-year-old was the victim of an armed carjacking in Volusia County Monday night, according to the sheriff's office. The Volusia Sheriff's Office said a suspect wearing a hoodie and a surgical mask approached the teen with a gun, demanding for the teen's car, while the teen was at the 7-Eleven located at 96 N. Charles R. Beall Boulevard in DeBary.
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
fox35orlando.com
Bodycam appears to show Orange County deputy slumped over in seat during DUI arrest
A deputy with the Orange County Sheriff's Office is accused of driving under the influence. The St. Cloud Police Department released bodycamera video showing what happened when they reportedly pulled over Deputy John Guzman on Saturday.
Kirkman Road reopens after deadly crash in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — At least one person died in a crash late Monday along Kirkman Road, Orlando police said. Officers responded to the area of Conroy Road shortly before 11:30 p.m. They shut down a stretch of Kirkman Road during their investigation but reopened it early Tuesday morning. Police...
fox35orlando.com
Dead snails, potentially in the millions, line Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian
The edge of Lake Monroe in Sanford has a new look these days. It’s covered in hundreds of thousands – if not millions – of dead snails. If you live near there and haven’t seen them, you’ve probably smelled them.
fox35orlando.com
'Motorcycle gang member' arrested during Biketoberfest 2022: 'If you're going to run...have a full tank'
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies were pretty busy during this year's Biketoberfest event in the Volusia and Flagler County area. According to Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, there were 884 service calls handled countywide over the weekend with deputies making 213 traffic stops and 21 arrests. The Flagler County Sheriff's...
fox35orlando.com
Ian aftermath: Orange County deputies rescue Fort Myers man trapped under rubble
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man was saved by Orange County deputies during their visit to southwest Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Facebook post, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were assisting the Lee County Sheriff's Office, they were flagged down by a resident who was concerned about their neighbor.
