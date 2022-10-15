Read full article on original website
an17.com
Joyce Gain Collens
Joyce Gain Collens passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022 in Covington, LA at the age of 97. She was born Joyce Margaret Gain on July 13, 1925 in Shanghai, China to South Africans, Katherine Barnes Gain and Peter Douglas Gerald Gain. Joyce is survived by her brother, Peter B....
an17.com
Glorioso, Landry lead Southeastern at TVA Community Credit Union Invitational
KILLEN, Ala. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf team wrapped up the fall portion of its 2022-23 schedule with a sixth-place finish in the TVA Community Credit Union Invitational which concluded Tuesday at Turtle Point Yacht and Country Club. SLU finished the tournament with a three-day team...
fox8live.com
It’s a girl! Rare okapi calf born at Audubon Institute’s breeding center
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a 15-month-long pregnancy, an okapi has given birth to a female calf at the Audubon Species Survival Center in Algiers. The mother, Asili, and the calf are doing well, according to keepers. Okapi, native to deep forests in the Democratic Republic of Congo, are considered...
uptownmessenger.com
Halloween crowds gather to see the house with good bones
Every year in October, if you ride on St. Charles Avenue in the vicinity of the corner of State Street, you will see crowds gathered at the Skeleton House. This has become a fixture on the New Orleans Halloween scene. In the front yard – and spilling over onto the sidewalk and up into the trees — are more than 100 skeletons wearing costumes and wonderfully punny labels.
an17.com
Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe
Mrs. Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe was tenderly whisked, by angel’s wings, to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Her earthly journey ended surrounded by her family. She leaves this life to join many of her loved ones. She does not leave us empty handed, however, as she left with us her deep love for family and its unbreakable bond.
an17.com
William Lawrence Brown, Sr.
William Lawrence (Larry) Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, Larry moved to Hammond in 1959, with his wife Flora, to work as an ornamental horticulturist at LSU’s Agricultural Research Station where he specialized in breeding azaleas for over 30 years. A founding member of the Louisiana chapter of the Azalea Society of America, Larry loved creating beauty, often contributing floral arrangements to the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and a board member of the local Habitat for Humanity.
NOLA.com
Mayor Cantrell won't travel to Argentina for climate conference; to participate virtually
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell won't be traveling to Argentina this week to attend a climate conference in Buenos Aires, and will instead participate in panel discussions virtually, her administration said Tuesday. It's not clear what led to the mayor's change in plans. On Saturday, Cantrell spokesperson Gregory Joseph said...
an17.com
Gloria Nell Jefferson
On August 29, 1952, in Tylertown, Mississippi, Gloria Nell Jefferson was born as the fourth of six children to Willie J. and Butha Lee Lowe. She worshipped during her formative years at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown, Mississippi. As of her passing, she was a current member at Outreach Full Gospel Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Fats Domino feted with music, second-line and Lower 9th Ward street named in his honor
Having sold more than 110 million records, Fats Domino is sometimes hailed as the Michael Jackson of his generation. Elvis Presley once described the New Orleans native as "the real king of rock 'n' roll," because his legendary take on rhythm and blues influenced generations of rock musicians around the world.
whereyat.com
Oak Street 2022 Poboy Festival
After a two-year hiatus, the Oak Street Merchants, Residents, and Property Owners are back with their 14th annual Poboy Fest this fall on November 6 from 10 to 6 p.m. The event will feature three stages for live music performances, over 40 food vendors, an arts market, and a children's area. In addition, the 2022 festival will place an emphasis on highlighting the history of the poboy with tailored programming and events.
whereyat.com
Food With a View
Restaurants outside NOLA offer panoramas at "see level" of the water around us. Famously below sea level, New Orleans has very few restaurants with views of the water, despite being surrounded by a huge lake, a mighty river, and oh so many canals. However, eateries outside the city limits with slightly higher elevations offer an array of waterfront dining experiences in unexpected places.
an17.com
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 65. Depending on where you knew him, he went by Joey or Fred. Joey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1957 to Frederick J. Wichers, Jr. and Madeline Whitehead Wichers. Joey...
NOLA.com
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell's latest overseas trip: Argentina for climate talk
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell is planning to fly to Argentina to attend a climate summit in Buenos Aires, her second overseas trip this month as she continues to face questions about her foreign travel. City Hall spokesperson Gregory Joseph said Saturday that Cantrell will be attending the C40 World...
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana
Down in Cajun country, the seasonings aren’t the only thing full of spice. The people, culture, and destinations are packed with just as much flavor too. You are reading: Fun things to do in louisiana for couples | 15 Best Romantic (Weekend) Getaways in Louisiana. For your next romantic...
an17.com
Etan Shiri Williams
Etan “Poppa” Williams entered into eternal life on October 13, 2022, at his residence in Bogalusa, LA. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Catherine Bickham and Henry Chatman; Paternal grandparents, Frank Bridges, Sr. and Rosie Bridges James. He is survived by one daughter, London Abram...
an17.com
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran
Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
NOLA.com
New Orleans minister admits defrauding church, parishioners, school of $900,000
Rev. Charles Southall III, who led First Emanuel Baptist Church in New Orleans and Baton Rouge for more than three decades, admitted Tuesday that he defrauded his church, its housing ministries, his parishioners and a charter school of almost $900,000 that he used for personal gain. Southall, 64, pleaded guilty...
True crime podcast shines spotlight on case of Mississippi toddlers missing for 30 years — last seen at 1992 Mother’s Day gathering
A weekly true crime broadcast followed by thousands of listeners across the globe, turned its attention to Southwest Mississippi and the case of two toddlers who went missing 30 years ago without a trace. Ashley Flowers of the podcast Crime Junkies spent an hour in the podcast’s newest episode reviewing...
an17.com
Gerlinde Taylor
Gerlinde Taylor, a resident of Bogalusa, LA passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at the age of 70. Gerlinde had a heart of gold and loved helping others. She enjoyed assembling Braille books for the blind. She also loved to play softball in her younger years. Gerlinde was also the secretary at Zion Lutheran Church.
an17.com
Linda Kaye Sharpe
We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, LA, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, TX and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.
