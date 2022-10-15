William Lawrence (Larry) Brown of Hammond, Louisiana, died peacefully on October 12, 2022, at the age of 90. A native of Bessemer, Alabama, Larry moved to Hammond in 1959, with his wife Flora, to work as an ornamental horticulturist at LSU’s Agricultural Research Station where he specialized in breeding azaleas for over 30 years. A founding member of the Louisiana chapter of the Azalea Society of America, Larry loved creating beauty, often contributing floral arrangements to the First Presbyterian Church, where he was a former deacon and elder. He was a long-time member of the Hammond Kiwanis Club and a board member of the local Habitat for Humanity.

