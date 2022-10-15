ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCKPD investigating homicide in 2800 block of Wood Avenue

By Gary Brauer
 3 days ago
Kansas City, Kansas, police are investigating after a man was found dead Saturday morning.

Officers were called by an acquaintance of the man who was searching for him and found him unresponsive in a garage in the 2800 block of Wood Avenue.

Police and medical crews arrived just after 10:15 a.m. and ruled the man died of an apparent homicide.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

