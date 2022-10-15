RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama plans to visit southern Nevada on Nov. 1 to rally for vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the state who are seeking to fend off a potential red wave. Early voting will be a major focus of the visit that Nevada Democrats hope will inject enthusiasm into reelection efforts by Gov. Steve Sisolak, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, as well as Secretary of State candidate Cisco Aguilar’s campaign and two swing House races. Sisolak and Cortez Masto plan to speak at the event. Wednesday’s announcement came on the same day that Sisolak’s campaign released a video with the former president endorsing the governor.

NEVADA STATE ・ 10 MINUTES AGO