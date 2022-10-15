Read full article on original website
Related
Getty Images offers grants to photographers, videographers to increase LGBT visibility in media
Getty Images on Wednesday announced a $25,000 grant program open to photographers and videographers globally to boost the LGBT community’s visibility in media and challenge visual stereotypes. The grants, announced in partnership with GLAAD, a national LGBT media advocacy organization, are designed to provide financial support for creators telling authentic visual stories about LGBT people…
US awards $2.8B in grants for EV batteries in 12 states
The Biden administration on Wednesday awarded $2.8 billion in grants to build and expand domestic manufacturing of batteries for electric vehicles in 12 states.
Obama to campaign for group of vulnerable Nevada incumbents
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama plans to visit southern Nevada on Nov. 1 to rally for vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the state who are seeking to fend off a potential red wave. Early voting will be a major focus of the visit that Nevada Democrats hope will inject enthusiasm into reelection efforts by Gov. Steve Sisolak, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, as well as Secretary of State candidate Cisco Aguilar’s campaign and two swing House races. Sisolak and Cortez Masto plan to speak at the event. Wednesday’s announcement came on the same day that Sisolak’s campaign released a video with the former president endorsing the governor.
Comments / 0