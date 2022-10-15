ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Getty Images offers grants to photographers, videographers to increase LGBT visibility in media

Getty Images on Wednesday announced a $25,000 grant program open to photographers and videographers globally to boost the LGBT community’s visibility in media and challenge visual stereotypes. The grants, announced in partnership with GLAAD, a national LGBT media advocacy organization, are designed to provide financial support for creators telling authentic visual stories about LGBT people…
The Associated Press

Obama to campaign for group of vulnerable Nevada incumbents

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama plans to visit southern Nevada on Nov. 1 to rally for vulnerable Democratic incumbents in the state who are seeking to fend off a potential red wave. Early voting will be a major focus of the visit that Nevada Democrats hope will inject enthusiasm into reelection efforts by Gov. Steve Sisolak, U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, as well as Secretary of State candidate Cisco Aguilar’s campaign and two swing House races. Sisolak and Cortez Masto plan to speak at the event. Wednesday’s announcement came on the same day that Sisolak’s campaign released a video with the former president endorsing the governor.
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy