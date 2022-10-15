Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Debbie Griggs: Remains found of woman murdered by husband in 1999
The remains of a 34-year-old pregnant woman who was murdered by her husband over 20 years ago have been discovered. Debbie Griggs was reported missing in May 1999 from her home in Deal, Kent, by her husband Andrew Griggs. Mr Griggs was found guilty of murder and jailed for life...
BBC
Doncaster: Jack Willis lay dead for hours in A&E toilets, inquest hears
Opportunities were missed to find the body of a man who died in a hospital A&E's toilets, a coroner has said. Jack Willis, 31, died of natural causes in March while at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, an inquest has heard. His body was found by cleaners almost six hours after he...
BBC
Man jailed for killing friend he left abandoned outside Paisley hospital
A man who abandoned his friend to die outside a hospital from a knife wound which could have been treated has been jailed for nine-and-a-half years. Ben McCulloch stabbed Stephen Quigley, 26, at his home in Barrhead, East Renfrewshire, on 23 March 2021. He left his friend outside the Royal...
BBC
Headless body found with Bible quote and rope, jury hears
A woman's headless body was found near the coast with a quote from the Bible written on a scrap of paper in her jacket pocket, a court has heard. Mee Kuen Chong, 67, from Wembley, north west London, was discovered in woodland in Salcombe, Devon, in June 2021. Jemma Mitchell,...
BBC
Filey: Man dies after car goes over cliff
A man has died after his car went over a cliff onto rocks near a North Yorkshire seaside town. It happened at about 13:35 BST, near Haven's Blue Dolphin holiday park outside Filey. North Yorkshire Police confirmed the dead man was the only occupant of the vehicle and said his...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk's burns played a limited role in her death, court told
Burns suffered in 1998 played only a "limited" role in Jacqueline Kirk's eventual death 21 years later, jurors have been told. They have been asked to decide whether the petrol burns she suffered in Weston-super-Mare at the hands of Steven Paul Craig were "more than a minimal cause of her death" in 2019.
BBC
Lucy Letby: Mother begged 'don't let my baby die', trial hears
A mother begged medics "please don't let my baby die" as they tried to resuscitate him, the trial of alleged killer nurse Lucy Letby has heard. Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
BBC
Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'
A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
BBC
Leah Heyes: MDMA death teen's mother fronts anti-drug campaign
The mother of a 15-year-old schoolgirl who died after taking MDMA is fronting a campaign urging families to have "early and positive" conversations about drugs and alcohol. Kerry Roberts' daughter Leah Heyes died in May 2019 after taking the drug in Northallerton, North Yorkshire. The 'NotMyChild' campaign also has the...
BBC
Griff and Martha Thomas: Forensic review into 46 year-old deaths
Detectives have begun a forensic review into the deaths of a brother and sister in Pembrokeshire 46 years ago. Griff and Martha Mary Thomas were found dead at their home in Ffynnon Samson, Llangolman, in December 1976. A jury in the original inquest ruled Mr Thomas, 73, murdered his 70-year-old...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Nurse told colleagues of baby death heartbreak, court told
A nurse accused of murdering babies told a colleague that taking a child to a mortuary in front of his crying father was "the hardest thing I've ever had to do", a court has heard. Ms Letby has been charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others...
BBC
Rebecca Steer: Family of hit and run victim thank community
The family of a woman killed in a hit and run crash has thanked the local community for its support. Rebecca Steer, 22, was killed on 9 October in Oswestry, Shropshire, after a vehicle mounted a kerb in the early hours. Her family said the community had provided them with...
BBC
All Folk'd Up musician Barry Mohan dies in road collision
A musician from County Tyrone has died in a road traffic collision, his representatives have said. Barry Mohan, 28, was a member of the popular country music band All Folk'd Up. The Audi A3 he was driving was in collision with a lorry on the Monaghan Road near Middletown, County...
Comments / 0