West Palm Beach, FL

'Epic:' 50 people rappelled down 19-story building in West Palm Beach on Saturday. Here's why

By Katherine Kokal, Palm Beach Post
 3 days ago
WEST PALM BEACH — Brion Lawler's nerves finally came to a head as he stood 19 floors over West Palm Beach with his back to the Intracoastal Waterway and the ocean.

He was locked into his harness and started to walk, step by tiny step, down the side of the pink Phillips Point building overlooking downtown.

Then adrenaline kicked in. After the first several steps, Lawler pushed off from the building's stone façade and sailed out into the air. He got the hang of it, and made his way down to the ground in about 15 minutes.

Lawler and about 50 others rappelled down the building Saturday as part of a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity of Palm Beach County, which builds homes and sells them to housing cost-burdened families using zero-interest loans. The organization has built 256 homes in its 30 years in the county.

"I'm still shaking," the Wellington financial adviser said after landing. "It wasn't as bad mentally as I thought it would be. Once you step out over the edge, you kind of get in the moment. The view is epic. It's amazing."

Three pairs of donors were lucky to go "over the edge" early Saturday before high winds and rain forced the volunteers, cheerleaders and rappelers to seek shelter in the building's parking garage around 9:45 a.m.

Lawler, who is new to the Habitat board of directors, raised $1,250 in order to secure his spot.

"This mission is so critical to our community," he said. "It's so important that we build from the ground up and help families to be secure."

Habitat home payments half of monthly rent in Palm Beach County

Habitat for Humanity builds between 10 and 12 houses per year in Palm Beach County. Families who partner with the organization and volunteer at least 400 hours then can buy the houses using a 30-year no-interest loan.

Peter Gates, the organization's CEO, said mortgage payments for Habitat homes are about half of what most families in Palm Beach County would pay for rent.

In August, the average monthly rate for a two-bedroom apartment in West Palm Beach was $2,165, The Palm Beach Post reported.

Gates said Habitat found that 39% of families in Palm Beach County spend more than a third of their income on housing. Housing instability, often marked by frequent moves, threats of foreclosure, or unsafe conditions, makes it more difficult for families to put down roots, for children to succeed in school and for parents to plan to buy a home.

That creates "hopelessness for far too many families," Gates said.

The rappelling event is Habitat's major fundraising push for the year. To qualify to rappel, donors must fundraise at least $1,000. The organization's website says the first 100 people to reach that goal would be chosen to go "over the edge."

"We kind of equate it with what the homeowners that we serve have to do. They have to take a chance. They have to step outside their comfort zone and do something that is going to be life-changing but also scary," Gates said.

Annabelle Thompson and her husband, Ben, rappelled down together as their 7-year-old daughter, Arabella, and 6-year-old son, Bryson, watched from the landing zone.

"Getting up there is more nerve-wracking. You're sitting there with your back to the world and knowing you have to go down. My stomach flipped a couple times and then I felt great. I was really excited to be there," Annabelle Thompson said.

The Jupiter couple got involved with Habitat for Humanity after they went to an event and heard from a woman who bought a Habitat home. Annabelle Thompson said she was moved by the family's joy and pride in homeownership.

"There's nothing like that, knowing that you can help somebody who wants it and is willing to work hard to get it, but just needs a little bit of help," Thompson said.

Katherine Kokal is a journalist covering education at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at kkokal@pbpost.com. Help support our work, subscribe today!

