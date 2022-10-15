ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
patti weinbach
3d ago

if Trump was to do this he would probably have been arrested right then and there!! But Joe does it and it just gets ignored like every other creepy disgusting thing he does!!!! It's shameful!!!

Vincent Iannelli
3d ago

people of the left ......I understand we all have points of view ......but after everything we all know now together ......left and right .......liberals and conservatives ........was Donald Trump really as bad as you thought .....I see the most hateful things about him even to this very minute........but is it obvious that he was a better president better suited for the outstanding role .....he may say things .....words are like a knife ....but he never ever creeped anybody out .... or touched anybody ....and that's just the surface ....I was doing much better as a stone miner .....still doing good but it's much more expensive......Trump 2024!!!!

camoJ
3d ago

Seems like he has to always find some young girl and make his way over to them and always come up behind her...Parents should not bring their daughters around him...

