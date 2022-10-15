ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, NJ

NJ.com

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Sugar Factory sets opening date for new N.J. location

Sugar Factory American Brasserie will soon open its second location in New Jersey. The well-known restaurant is opening in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, Oct. 19. It will be located at 923 Haddonfield Rd. in Towne Place at Garden State Park. Sugar Factory originally announced plans in July to open the...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Sopranos’ landmark could be torn down in Belleville, NJ

As preservationists scramble to save an historic funeral home used in HBO's The Sopranos, Belleville officials may clear the way for it's demolition. The Cozzarelli Memorial Home was featured in multiple scenes from seasons 1-6 of The Sopranos, most famously as the funeral locations for Tony's mother. Owner James Cozzarrelli,...
BELLEVILLE, NJ
92.7 WOBM

This New Restaurant Cooks Up The Most Over The Top Menu In New Jersey

Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
PhillyBite

Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey

A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

New Bills Worry Senior Communities

MANCHESTER – More than 60 people turned out for a recent Manchester Coordinating Council (MCC) meeting and the turnout was connected to strong concerns and opposition to several pending bills in the State Legislature. The MCC represents all the senior communities in the township and their meeting at the...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
thelakewoodscoop.com

Toms River Residents Wake up to Invader in their Bedroom

Toms River residents woke up extremely frightened this morning when they encountered a burglar standing in their bedroom, TLS has learned. At around 6:30 AM this morning, a burglar broke into a Silverton area home while the residents slept, and ransacked the home before making his way upstairs. He then...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Lagoon Assessments Questioned In Brick

BRICK – With a new way of assessing waterfront properties to pay for dredging, some residents are concerned that the new costs are not being spread out fairly. Brick is in the process of getting a township-wide dredging permit from the NJ Department of Environmental Protection, which means each lagoon neighborhood in need of dredging does not have to apply for their own permit and could use the townwide permit. Nejecho Beach was a pilot project, Business Administrator Joanne Bergin said.
BRICK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

‘Impractical Jokers’ tour coming to New Jersey

Have you seen my friends? The kinda guys who sneak balloons onto people's pants? With names like Cranjis McBasketball? Afraid of cats? Obsessed with Danica McKellar? You seen anybody like that?. Well, you can. The cast of “Impractical Jokers” is going on tour and they’re stopping in New Jersey. For...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

Trenton, NJ
