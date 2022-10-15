Bigger is always better, especially when it comes to dessert right?. There are a ton of phenomenal places around New Jersey to get some one-of-a-kind desserts. You have Coney Waffle which serves up some of the craziest milkshakes you'll ever see, the Tuckahoe Inn has some great bread pudding, and of course, you can't go wrong with a slice of cake from a diner.

CHERRY HILL, NJ ・ 5 HOURS AGO