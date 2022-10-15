ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State vs. TCU, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Oklahoma State Cowboys will meet the TCU Horned Frogs in Big 12 action on Saturday afternoon from Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Oklahoma is looking for their sixth straight win when they take the field tonight on the road, while TCU is also looking to stay undefeated and win their sixth game of this season.

This is a marquee matchup that you won’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

#8 Oklahoma State vs. #13 TCU

  • When: Saturday, October 15
  • Time: 3:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Oklahoma State vs. TCU (-4.5)

O/U: 67.5

