Tennessee vs. Alabama, live stream, preview, TV channel, time, how to watch college football

The Tennessee Volunteers will host the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 7 of the college football season on Saturday afternoon from Neyland Stadium.

The Vols are looking to stay undefeated as they enter today’s game with a 6-0 record on the season while an upset is on their mind. Meanwhile, Alabama has cruised along this year and will bring a 7-0 record into Knoxville, Tennessee today.

This is a marquee matchup that you won’t want to miss, here is everything you need to know to watch and stream the action.

#6 Tennessee vs. #3 Alabama

When: Saturday, October 15

Saturday, October 15 Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

3:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: CBS, Paramount

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were updated at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Alabama (-8.5) vs. Tennessee

O/U: 67.5

