State College, PA

Penn State LB snags unbelievable, helmet-bouncing interception for pick-six against Michigan

By Cory Woodroof
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
In No. 10 Penn State’s game against No. 5 Michigan on Saturday at the Big House, the Nittany Lions snagged a pick-six in the most unexpected way.

On a hurried pass from Wolverines sophomore quarterback J.J. McCarthy, the ball somehow found a way to bounce around between the Wolverines and Nittany Lions and eventually found its way into the hands of Penn State sophomore linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Jacobs hauled it back the other way to the end zone for the pick-six, giving Penn State a 14-13 lead with about four minutes to go before halftime.

The ball even bounced off one of the Penn State helmets before it landed in Jacobs’ possession. You have to see it to believe it.

Here’s a closer angle of the fantastic play.

Penn State was having a tough go of things before the Jacobs’ unbelievable play that undoubtedly helped the Nittany Lions get back in the game after a sluggish start.

There’s not a lot Michigan could’ve done to prevent it, either. Ball don’t lie, and ball don’t bounce the wrong way, either.

However, the Wolverines got a field goal right before half to take the 16-14 lead.

