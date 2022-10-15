ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAA

Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position

FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted

PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.
PLANO, TX
dallasexpress.com

Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer

It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail

DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

WFAA

Dallas, TX
48K+
Followers
362
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Dallas local news

 https://www.wfaa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy