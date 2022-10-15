Read full article on original website
WFAA
Funeral services to begin for fallen Dallas police officer
Ofc. Jacob Arellano died after a crash with a wrong-way driver on Spur 408, where he was driving to work late Tuesday night.
Carrollton police officer killed in crash with passing vehicle is identified
CARROLLTON, Texas — A Carrollton police officer and another driver were killed in a crash on the President George Bush Turnpike on Tuesday night, officials said. The officer, who was identified by police as Steve Nothem, was in his squad car, assisting a drunk-driving investigation, when it was hit by a passing driver's vehicle, police said.
Fort Worth police monitor leaving her position
FORT WORTH, Texas — The City of Fort Worth announced Tuesday the city's inaugural police monitor would be leaving her position in late November. Kim Neal, the director of the city's Office of the Police Oversight Monitor, will be leaving to set up a similar program in Virginia, the city stated.
WFAA
Honoring their own: Carrollton, Texas police salute fallen officer
A Carrollton police officer, whose name has not been released, was hit and killed by a vehicle Tuesday night. This is how his fellow officers honored him.
Two suspects arrested in connection with Plano Hooters assault, third suspect wanted
PLANO, Texas — Two suspects have been arrested and a third is wanted by Plano police for attacking the manager of a local Hooters earlier this month. Police arrested 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and 20-year-old Tony Marshall of Fort Worth. Powell was charged with assault bodily injury and riot participation, and Marshall was charged with assault bodily injury, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and robbery.
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
dallasexpress.com
Mother Mourns as Another Suspected Drunk Driver Kills Officer
It has been nearly two years since 28-year-old Dallas Police Officer Mitchell Penton’s watch ended. Penton’s mother, Kathy Penton, has watched the holidays and celebrations come and go, weighed down by the absence of her son. On February 13, 2021, Officer Penton was struck and killed by an...
fox4news.com
Wrong-way driver accused of killing Dallas officer booked into jail
DALLAS - The woman accused of hitting and killing a Dallas police officer was booked into jail, even though she's still in the hospital. Mayra Rebollar, 31, was officially booked into the Dallas County jail on Monday via a remote hearing and charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Officer Jacob Arellano.
8-Year-Old Kaden Rainwater Killed In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Monday evening. The crash happened at the Bella Vista Apartments off Dilido Road near I-30 and Buckner Boulevard at around 7 p.m.
Lake Worth officers rescue woman being held captive by abuser, police say
LAKE WORTH, Texas — The entire criminal investigation division of the Lake Worth Police Department mobilized Tuesday to save a severely injured woman being held captive by her abuser, police said. Officers were informed about the case from a concerned citizen, police added. An investigation was immediately initiated, which...
Suspect believed to be connected to North Richland Hills homicide fatally shot by Southlake officers, police say
SOUTHLAKE, Texas — Officers in Southlake shot a suspect during a traffic stop on Monday afternoon after police said he pointed a gun at them. That suspect has since died after being transported to an area hospital. He hasn't been named, but according to investigators, he is 28 years...
6-year-old child weighs only 15 pounds, mother arrested
A Wichita Falls mother faces felony charges following an "egregious" case of child neglect. WARNING: This story includes graphic details involving neglect of a child that may be upsetting for some readers. Discretion is advised.
Dallas Police: Officer arrested in Plano, charged with DWI
The Dallas Police Department announced Sunday that an officer on the squad was arrested by another North Texas law enforcement agency. Officer Austin Marshall was arrested just after midnight Sunday morning in Plano.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Police Suspect Recent Burglary Connected to Others at Nearby Storage Units
Images show the aftermath of the brazen burglary at a storage facility in DeSoto where thieves ransacked some 200 units. Now, the DeSoto police say they think the crooks may have done this before in other communities. Police say it’s the work of people who knew what they were doing and had likely done this before.
fox4news.com
Funeral arrangements set for Dallas officer killed in wrong-way crash with suspected drunk driver
DALLAS - Dallas police have announced funeral arrangements for their officer who was killed in a wrong-way crash with a suspected drunk driver. Officer Jacob Arellano will be remembered with a funeral in North Texas and another in El Paso. On Wednesday, October 19, a visitation and Funeral Mass will...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Richland Hills Homicide Was a ‘Targeted, Domestic Violence-Related Attack': Police
The North Richland Hills man shot dead Monday afternoon was targeted by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was dating, police say. North Richland Hills police say the 26-year-old man was in a relationship with a woman before he became the victim of "a targeted, domestic violence-related attack" by her ex-lover.
Police: Man arrested in Fort Worth after chase with stolen car
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police in Fort Worth said a man was arrested late Sunday night for stealing a vehicle in Dallas and leading officers on a chase. The Fort Worth officers were told about the stolen vehicle right before 11 p.m. Sunday. At that point, the suspect was driving westbound on the East Freeway toward the intersection to Camp Bowie Boulevard.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Woman Held Captive in Hotel Rescued, Man With Ankle Monitor Arrested: Police
Police tracked a man's ankle monitor to a North Texas hotel room Tuesday where they rescued a severely injured woman being held captive, Lake Worth Police say. Dewitt Guice, 27, who police described as a "habitual abuser," was taken into custody by Lake Worth Police Tuesday. Guice was free on...
'A national tragedy': 10 years ago today, Big Tex went up in flames
And there was no saving him. A reported electrical fire sent the State Fair of Texas icon up in flames, nearly incinerating him into a heap of ashes. Only a fried skeleton of the famed cowboy and his waving hands were left in the end. And if you don't think...
Plano man sentenced to life for murder of his sister and her boyfriend
It’s life behind bars for a Plano man who was convicted of murdering his sister and her boyfriend. Blake Richards was sentenced yesterday. Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis says the life sentence comes with no possibility of parole
WFAA
Comments / 5