Read full article on original website
Related
NY1
City officials give tour of Randall's Island relief center
Filled with cots, games and showers, the Randall’s Island emergency relief center is ready to receive its first group of migrants. That is the message city officials made as they gave a glimpse inside the facility that has been criticized by some lawmakers. What You Need To Know. City...
NY1
City to push trash set-out schedule back next year
The city will push its trash set-out schedule back by several hours this coming April in an effort to limit the amount of time garbage sits out on curbs, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. The city’s Department of Sanitation currently allows residential buildings to place trash and recycling out on...
NY1
Seniors make up largest voting block in NYC
This year’s primary elections, at least 65% of NYC voters were 50-years-old and older, according to AARP. With the general election just weeks away, the organization’s New York director, Beth Finkel, joined “News All Day” to share more on this key voting block. Finkel says the...
NY1
New Yorker of the Week: Patrick McGuire
It’s been over six years since Patrick McGuire started volunteering at God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to homebound New Yorkers. But McGuire admits that it’s hard not to get hungry when he’s surrounded by his favorite foods. “It can be tempting...
NY1
These are the four ballot measures facing New York City this general election
In the 2022 midterm election, voters in New York City will have four ballot measures to consider alongside their choices of candidates vying for city, state and federal offices. One of the measures is a question facing voters across the state. The remaining three are focused on New York City.
NY1
Decision 2022: What you need to know before you vote
Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8. New York City voters will head to the polls to make their choices for local, state and federal offices, as well as four ballot questions. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls or submitting an absentee ballot. When does...
NY1
How the Rockaways are recovering after Hurricane Sandy
Kevin Alexander, the president of the Rockaway Development and Revitalization Corporation, and Rosalyn Mason, the vice president of Queens Royal Priest Hood, join “In Focus” to mark 10 years since Hurricane Sandy. Alexander discussed the devastation he witnessed first-hand and how the Rockaways are still rebuilding today. Created...
NY1
Staten Island Borough President marks 10th anniversary of Hurricane Sandy
Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella joins “In Focus” to mark nearly 10 years since Hurricane Sandy made landfall in New York City, where 44 residents lost their lives. More than half of those individuals were on Staten Island. Superstorm Sandy left a path of devastation that changed...
NY1
Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system
There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
NY1
Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors
Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
NY1
Lin-Manuel Miranda helps bring movies back to United Palace
It was a return to a golden age of cinema at the United Palace in Washington Heights as Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a free screening of the movie “Coco” on Sunday. It’s the last show this year in a free movie series designed to get neighborhood crowds back to the movies.
NY1
Police: Man killed by train after falling to subway tracks after fight
One man is dead and another is in custody after police say an altercation between two men over a cell phone falling onto the tracks ended with a man being fatally struck by a train in Queens. Police say a preliminary investigation revealed that a 48-year-old man was involved in...
NY1
4 arrested after man stabbed at Staten Island ferry terminal: NYPD
Four people were arrested after a man was stabbed inside the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in St. George Tuesday morning, the NYPD said. The 19-year-old man was stabbed in the chest shortly before 9 a.m., police said. He was taken to Richmond University Medical Center, where he was listed in...
Comments / 0