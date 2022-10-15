ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NY1

City officials give tour of Randall's Island relief center

Filled with cots, games and showers, the Randall’s Island emergency relief center is ready to receive its first group of migrants. That is the message city officials made as they gave a glimpse inside the facility that has been criticized by some lawmakers. What You Need To Know. City...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

City to push trash set-out schedule back next year

The city will push its trash set-out schedule back by several hours this coming April in an effort to limit the amount of time garbage sits out on curbs, Mayor Eric Adams said Monday. The city’s Department of Sanitation currently allows residential buildings to place trash and recycling out on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Seniors make up largest voting block in NYC

This year’s primary elections, at least 65% of NYC voters were 50-years-old and older, according to AARP. With the general election just weeks away, the organization’s New York director, Beth Finkel, joined “News All Day” to share more on this key voting block. Finkel says the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

New Yorker of the Week: Patrick McGuire

It’s been over six years since Patrick McGuire started volunteering at God’s Love We Deliver, a nonprofit organization that delivers meals to homebound New Yorkers. But McGuire admits that it’s hard not to get hungry when he’s surrounded by his favorite foods. “It can be tempting...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Decision 2022: What you need to know before you vote

Election Day 2022 is Tuesday, Nov. 8. New York City voters will head to the polls to make their choices for local, state and federal offices, as well as four ballot questions. Here's everything you need to know before heading to the polls or submitting an absentee ballot. When does...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

How the Rockaways are recovering after Hurricane Sandy

Kevin Alexander, the president of the Rockaway Development and Revitalization Corporation, and Rosalyn Mason, the vice president of Queens Royal Priest Hood, join “In Focus” to mark 10 years since Hurricane Sandy. Alexander discussed the devastation he witnessed first-hand and how the Rockaways are still rebuilding today. Created...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
NY1

Mr. NYC Subway putting positive spin on city's subway system

There is always plenty to see on the city's subway system. But one New Yorker is taking unsuspecting commuters and turning them into models. Andreas P. Verrios, known on social media as "Mr. NYC Subway," started photographing his fellow New Yorkers in 2017 in an effort to put a positive and creative spin on his commute. Now, he has 317,000 followers on Instagram and more than 2 million on TikTok.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY1

Hochul signs measures to aid domestic violence survivors

Laws meant to ensure privacy of victims and survivors of domestic violence, as well as the seizure of firearms of people under a protective order, were approved by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday. The five-law package was approved amid concerns over a rise in domestic and gender-based violence in the...
NY1

Lin-Manuel Miranda helps bring movies back to United Palace

It was a return to a golden age of cinema at the United Palace in Washington Heights as Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted a free screening of the movie “Coco” on Sunday. It’s the last show this year in a free movie series designed to get neighborhood crowds back to the movies.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

