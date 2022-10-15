ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SPECIAL DELIVERY: LeBron James' latest signature sneaker looks like a Kobe shoe

By Mike D. Sykes, II
 3 days ago
LeBron James has made a career out of reaching plateaus that nobody else can and very few ever will.

He just did it again off of the court in the sneaker world. James launched his 20th signature sneaker model with Nike, which is something that only Michael Jordan has ever done before in the sneaker world. It’s uncharted territory — especially for an athlete without his own brand.

But the LeBron 20 is certainly here. The only thing about it is that it doesn’t look like a LeBron shoe.

James’ sneakers have traditionally been big and bulky, built for a 6’8 250-pound athlete. They’re also traditionally high-top sneakers, too.

But these new joints? They’re low cut and sleek — very clearly inspired by Kobe Bryant’s line with Nike.

We explored how wild this change is and why it actually makes sense for Nike to have made it on the latest episode of Special Delivery. Tap in.

