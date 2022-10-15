MIDLOTHIAN (CBSDFW.COM) - Midlothian High School freshman football coach Clif White has died after a five-month battle with cancer. His football family is remembering and reflecting on the impact he made in his community. In his final days, there was an outpouring of love and support.White was a dedicated husband and father who spent 11 years teaching and coaching for Midlothian ISD. "He'd just been here for so long and developed so many relationships that his time was invaluable," Midlothian ISD Athletic Director Todd, said. York said even during his battle with a rare type of bladder cancer, going through three rounds of...

MIDLOTHIAN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO