Why Carvana Stock Hit the Brakes Today
Negative comments from two analysts in as many days sent the stock tumbling.
Lima News
Biden expected to announce oil release
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he is releasing more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
FedEx makes Fortune's list of World's 25 Best Workplaces
FedEx ranked 21st on the 2022 World’s 25 Best Workplaces from Fortune magazine. The list is an annual ranking of the best corporate workplaces in the world based on employee survey results. This year is the first time FedEx has made the list since it was introduced in 2019. However, the Memphis-based logistics giant has ranked five times on Fortune’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. ...
