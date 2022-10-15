ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
Lima News

Biden expected to announce oil release

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to announce Wednesday that he is releasing more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by nations in OPEC+, as his administration rushes to be seen as pulling out all the stops ahead of next month’s midterm elections.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Commercial Appeal

FedEx makes Fortune's list of World's 25 Best Workplaces

FedEx ranked 21st on the 2022 World’s 25 Best Workplaces from Fortune magazine. The list is an annual ranking of the best corporate workplaces in the world based on employee survey results.   This year is the first time FedEx has made the list since it was introduced in 2019. However, the Memphis-based logistics giant has ranked five times on Fortune’s list of 100 Best Companies to Work For. ...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy