Channel 3000
Lynn Adele Capener
Lynn Adele Capener, age 72 of Lake Delton, Wisconsin passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, at the SSM Hospice House. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at New Life Community AC Church at 1919 Elizabeth St., Baraboo, WI, with Pastor Jesse Stevens officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. with a service and luncheon immediately following. A private burial at Butterfield Cemetery will be held at a later date.
Channel 3000
Dawn Marie Tengowski
CAMBRIDGE – Dawn Marie Tengowski, age 55, of Cambridge, passed away Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at home. She was born on Jan. 20, 1967, in Verona, Wis., to Eugene and Evelyn Ulrich. Dawn married Myron Tengowski on Oct. 21, 2016, in Madison, Wis. Dawn worked as a factory worker...
Channel 3000
Carole A. Mohr
MADISON – Carole A. Mohr, age 76, passed away peacefully as a result of a cardiac event related to diabetes on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, with her loving husband by her side. She was born on Nov. 5, 1945, in Madison, the daughter of Robert and Leona (Kautzer) Forrer.
Channel 3000
Gloria Johnson
MONROE / NEW BERLIN – Gloria Johnson, age 89, entered the gates of heaven on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. She was the daughter of Hazel and Fred Gempeler. Gloria graduated from Monroe High School in 1951 and worked at Oaktron for many years. She married Stanley Johnson. Throughout her...
Channel 3000
Ruth Burdean Hermsdorf
Madison – Ruth B. Hermsdorf, age 90, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at her home. She was born on Sept. 17, 1932, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of William and Burdean Knickmeier. Ruth was united in marriage to Gordon Hermsdorf on July 28, 1951. He passed away Dec. 28, 2010.
Channel 3000
Robert Lee Blum
BLACK EARTH – Robert Lee “Bob” Blum, age 84, of Black Earth, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at Ingleside Manor. He was born on Jan. 21, 1938, in Monticello, the son of Frederick Blum and Louise (Roethlisberger) Blum. Bob joined his loving partner, Amelia “Milly” Kelter, who preceded him in death. Bob and Milly had their first date on New Year’s Eve 1990 and shared 25 years together.
Channel 3000
Daniel James Wingert
FITCHBURG – Daniel James Wingert, age 48, of Fitchburg, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics. He was born on Nov. 11, 1973, in Rochester, N.Y., the son of John and Bonnie (Coyer) Thelen. As a child, Daniel moved to Texas where he grew up and later relocated his family to Dane County in 2005.
Channel 3000
Donna Jane Erickson
Donna Jane Erickson, age 92, of Dodgeville, died peacefully at home Friday, October 7, 2022, due to an age-related heart attack. She was born July 9, 1930, the daughter of Esther and Oscar Lenz of Greenville, WI. She was a graduate of Appleton High School and St. Olaf College and was married for 63 years to Forrest “Woody” Erickson with whom she worked alongside supporting his State Farm insurance agency for 50 years in Dodgeville. Their many customers were cherished like friends. Donna was also a substitute teacher for many years. In the community, she was a member of Dodgeville Cultural Arts, Dodgeville Federated Woman’s Club and Women’s Church Circle at Grace Lutheran Church Dodgeville. Jesus was her lord and savior. She was a source of devoted loving support to family and friends, as well as her 4-legged friends, and will be missed by all.
Channel 3000
Paul L. Ladd
Paul L. Ladd, age 85, went home peacefully to be with his Lord on Sat., Oct. 15, 2022. His family was at his bedside at Maplewood nursing home, after returning there for comfort care following a brief hospitalization. He was born in Spring Green, WI on June 12, 1937, to...
Channel 3000
Richard John “Moose” Reinhold
MADISON – Richard John Reinhold, age 77, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital. He was born on Jan. 1, 1945, in Madison, Wis, the son of Roger Reinhold and Helen (Starry) Reinhold. Richard graduated from Monona Grove High School and then...
Channel 3000
Marlin “John” J. Wedan
Marlin “John” J. Wedan, age 91, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Oakwood Village, Madison. He was born on July 23, 1931, to Lloyd and Anna (Larson) Wedan in Poplar, Wisconsin. John married Lois Woltman on June 12, 1954, whom he met while stationed in the Air Force at Truax Field in Madison.
Channel 3000
James W. Frey
James W. Frey, age 87, passed away peacefully at Maplewood Sauk Prairie on Saturday, October 15, 2022. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. His sense of humor and the sounds of his tinkering on projects in the garage will be missed. He...
Channel 3000
Betty Lou (Needham) Gleason
Dodgeville – Betty Lou (Needham) Gleason, age 70, of Dodgeville passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by family. Betty was born on October 31, 1951, in Lancaster, WI, the youngest daughter of Max and Eleanor (Eisele) Needham. She attended Fennimore High School and later earned her GED from Southwest Technical College. On August 10, 1968, she married Robert (Bob) J. Gleason. They lived in Fennimore until moving to Dodgeville in 1980. Betty had a variety of jobs throughout her life. She worked as a CNA at Good Samaritan Center in Fennimore, then parts manager at Mueller Implement in Dodgeville and later worked for Paint Plus in Dodgeville. Some of her interests were watching her favorite NASCAR racers Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr., playing cards, baking, and crafting. She was a strong woman who overcame many adversities and loved her family dearly.
Channel 3000
Sr. Jacqueline A. Tierney
MADISON – Sr. Jacqueline A. Tierney, OBT, age 85, died on October 16, 2022, in her family home in the care and the company of her sister Fran and religious sister, Sister Hedwig Rojas, OBT. She was born October 3, 1937, to John and Frances (Keller) Tierney in The...
Channel 3000
Bernice C. (Gentrup) Wadas
Bernice C (Gentrup) Wadas, 87, of Verona passed away on October 14, 2022, at home. Bernice was born to Anton and Susan (Aschoff) Gentrup on June 7, 1935, in Beemer, Nebraska. She was the 2nd of 10 children raised on the family farm in rural Nebraska. Bernice attended Guardian Angels HS in West Point and received her teaching certificate. She taught in a one room schoolhouse until she moved to Fremont and worked for the phone company. Bernice went to a CYO dance, where she met and later married Leonard Wadas at St Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point on September 1, 1956.
Channel 3000
John A. Paitl
John A. Paitl, age 93, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, October 16, 2022. John was born on May 20, 1929 in Menominee, MI to George and Jennie Paitl. He graduated from Menominee High School where he started studying printing. After high school graduation, he worked on a weekly newspaper, the Journal Democrat, in DePere. While in DePere he also played for the Green Bay Packers, no kidding. He played tuba in a band called The Lumberjacks which provided entertainment at the games. In 1951 he was drafted into the US Army. Upon returning, he married the love of his life, Joan Menigoz, at St. Raphael’s Catholic Cathedral in Madison. John started working at Webcrafters in 1956 and retired in 1992. John and Joan were charter members of St. Peter Catholic Church. He loved traveling and camping with his family, spending winters with Joan in Florida after retirement, and annual family campouts. Even up until his last days, John’s sense of humor made us smile.
Channel 3000
Kenneth R. “Ken” Grob
Kenneth R. “Ken” Grob, age 78, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 14, 2022, after a brief illness. He was born on February 3, 1944, in Middleton, WI the son of Montford and Helen (Keller) Grob. Ken graduated from DeForest High School in 1962. He spent two years in the United States Army, from 1964-1966. Ken worked for Madison Newspapers Incorporated, starting in October of 1966 until his retirement in 2005. He also owned and operated Windsor Sanitation Services for many years.
Channel 3000
Ellyn Marcella Bunata
Ellyn Marcella Bunata, 77, passed away on August 8, 2022, at Crestridge Memory Care in Dodgeville where she spent her last years with Alzheimer’s Disease. Ellyn was born on May 28, 1945, in Burlington, WI to Ernest V. and Esther (Wald) Bunata. She spent a treasured childhood on a farmette with her parents, brother Ernest V. II, and her Aunt Marcella Wald. Ellyn participated in 4-H, where she won numerous first place awards in dress design and sewing. Ellyn graduated from Illinois Wesleyan University with a BS degree in Education and Home Economics. She later went back to school to be certified to teach Spanish and she traveled to Central America for several summers to perfect her Spanish language skills.
Channel 3000
Gerald C. Whitcomb
MADISON – Gerald C. “Jerry” Whitcomb, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022, at Oakwood Village East. He was born on June 15, 1929, in Beaver Dam, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Gilbert) Singer. Jerry graduated from Madison East High School in...
Channel 3000
Velda Mae Weeks
Velda Mae Weeks (nee Hess): Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Passed away peacefully 10/14/2022 at age 88 in Prairie du Sac, WI. Previously resided near Henderson, IA, Des Moines, IA, Nevada, IA, and multiple states and countries during service as a military spouse. Velda’s spirit, humor, devotion to service, and never-ending love of family will be deeply missed.
