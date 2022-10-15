Read full article on original website
NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Had ‘Heated Exchange' at Owners Meeting
Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted...
Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'
Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
Patriots' Bailey Zappe Becomes First NFL Rookie QB to Achieve This Feat
Bailey Zappe becomes first NFL rookie QB ever to achieve this feat originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Bailey Zappe isn't just winning games for the New England Patriots, he's one of the major reasons why they are beating teams. After helping the Patriots defeat the Detroit Lions last week...
What's Next in the Dan Snyder Saga? Mike Florio, Chris Simms Weigh in
What’s next in the Dan Snyder saga? Florio, Simms weigh in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is in a tricky spot. Commanders owner Dan Snyder is facing allegations of sexual harassment, financial impropriety and other workplace violations, and a report from ESPN last week claimed that he had “dirt” on other owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
