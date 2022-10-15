ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Rumors: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones Had ‘Heated Exchange' at Owners Meeting

Report: Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones had 'heated exchange' at owners meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tempers reportedly flared between New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones while discussing NFL commissioner Roger Goodell's contract on Tuesday. According to ESPN's Seth Wickersham, NFL owners voted...
Belichick on Bears' N'Keal Harry: ‘It Just Didn't Work Out'

Belichick on N'Keal Harry: 'It just didn’t work out' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The breakup between N'Keal Harry and the New England Patriots gashed both sides. The Patriots traded their former first-round pick to the Bears for a 2024 seventh-round pick in the next NFL draft, ending...
CHICAGO, IL
What's Next in the Dan Snyder Saga? Mike Florio, Chris Simms Weigh in

What’s next in the Dan Snyder saga? Florio, Simms weigh in originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL is in a tricky spot. Commanders owner Dan Snyder is facing allegations of sexual harassment, financial impropriety and other workplace violations, and a report from ESPN last week claimed that he had “dirt” on other owners and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
WASHINGTON, DC
Chicago, IL
