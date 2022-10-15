Dirt Bike Rider Killed In Jersey Shore Crash With Jeep

Bayshore EMS Photo Credit: Aberdeen Township PD Facebook

Authorities are seeking witnesses of a collision that killed a 40-year-old dirt bike rider in Monmouth County Friday, Oct. 14.

Clifford Walton was operating the Kawasaki dirt bike that collided with a Jeep Cherokee on Arlington Avenue and Gordon Street in Aberdeen around 6 p.m., Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

Walton was rushed to Bayshore Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly after 6:45 p.m. The driver of the SUV, 34, remained on the scene and was not seriously injured.

This crash remains under joint investigation by members of the Aberdeen Township Police Department, the MCPO Fatal Accident Unit, and the multi-jurisdictional Monmouth County Serious Collision Analysis Response Team (SCART).

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact MCPO Detective Brian Boryszewski at 800-533-7443 or Aberdeen Police Department Patrolman John Palumbo at 732-566-2054.

