Madison, WI

MLive.com

Michigan State once again has many offensive options but no stars

MINNEAPOLIS – Nearly a month before the start of the season, Michigan State might have already set a Big Ten record. When it was the Spartans’ turn to answer questions at Big Ten media days at the Target Center last week, five Michigan State players squeezed behind a too-small folding table with two microphones.
EAST LANSING, MI
wcsx.com

Lower Michigan Getting First Snowfall of the Season – Here’s Where

It may seem early to get a brush of snow, but part of Michigan – even lower Michigan – are going to see the white, cold stuff this week. It’s not unusual to get some snowfall in October, especially in the Upper Peninsula. But, this week, almost all of lower Michigan is slated to get its first snowfall.
MICHIGAN STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and like to go out with your family and friends from to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for preparing absolutely delicious food, and also providing amazing atmosphere, every day of the week, which make them a good choice for both a casual meal with your loved ones as well as celebrating a special occasion.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive.com

Updated Ann Arbor-area soccer district schedule

ANN ARBOR – Several Ann Arbor-area boys soccer teams made it through the first round of district play last week and are now on to the semifinals. Check out the updated schedule for this week’s action below. -- DIVISION 1. DISTRICT 10 HOSTED BY SALINE. OCT. 12. 5...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Cast your vote for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week (Oct. 12-18)

ANN ARBOR – There was no shortage of standout performances from Ann Arbor-area athletes last week and MLive is asking readers to vote for who had the best showing. We’ve gathered 20 candidates from across the area for readers to choose between for the Ann Arbor-area Athlete of the Week for the week of Oct. 12-18.
ANN ARBOR, MI

