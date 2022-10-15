ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
Ocala hosting community town hall meeting on recreation, parks, cultural arts

(Update: At 9:55 a.m. on October 18, 2022, the City of Ocala announced that the Recreation and Parks Department has canceled the community town hall scheduled for Thursday, October 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”) The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the public to attend its community...
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ on October 20

The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting an informative ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, October 20. During this week’s event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about local history, Fort King, and the artifacts that have been found on-site.
Three artists display new exhibits in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — More color is coming to Ocala courtesy of several artists with exhibits for the Art in City Spaces Program. The program consists of six exhibits at various Ocala administrative buildings. The work of several artists will rotate to a different building every six months. According to Leslie Nottingham, Ocala’s cultural arts supervisor, officials created the program to give the average visitor an art experience.
Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County

More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot

“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque

Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities

The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
