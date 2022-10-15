Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WCJB
Ocala Bull Sale takes place in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. - The Ocala Bull Sale is back in Marion County. Hosted by the Marion County Cattlemen’s Association, the sale promotes beef, land management, and environmental stewardship throughout the county and Florida. It has been taking place for over 60 years. The event starts at 1 p.m. and...
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
ocala-news.com
‘Paychecks for Patriots’ job fair returning to Marion County Public Library
CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion has announced that its annual “Paychecks for Patriots” job fair will be held on Thursday, November 10 as part of a statewide effort to connect Florida’s veterans with employment opportunities. At the tenth annual Paychecks for Patriots hiring event, CareerSource CLM will help...
ocala-news.com
Ocala hosting community town hall meeting on recreation, parks, cultural arts
(Update: At 9:55 a.m. on October 18, 2022, the City of Ocala announced that the Recreation and Parks Department has canceled the community town hall scheduled for Thursday, October 20 due to “unforeseen circumstances.”) The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is inviting the public to attend its community...
ocala-news.com
City announces road closures, detours for this weekend’s Ocala Arts Festival
The City of Ocala has released a list of road closures and detours that will be in effect for the 55th Annual Ocala Arts Festival, which will be held on Saturday, October 22 and Sunday, October 23 in downtown Ocala. Due to this weekend’s festival, the following road closures will...
ocala-news.com
Ocala seeks approval of $256,000 contract to purchase .29-acre parcel for second parking garage
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a $256,000 contract for the purchase of a .29-acre parcel of land that would complete the acquisition of the Mt. Moriah block in support of the city’s second parking garage project. The contract, which is between the City of Ocala and...
ocala-news.com
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
ocala-news.com
Fort King to host ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ on October 20
The Fort King National Historic Landmark is hosting an informative ‘Lunch with the Archaeologist’ event on Thursday, October 20. During this week’s event, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fort King National Historic Landmark located at 3925 E Fort King Street, Gary Ellis (Director Emeritus from the Gulf Archaeology Research Institute) will speak about local history, Fort King, and the artifacts that have been found on-site.
wuft.org
Three artists display new exhibits in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — More color is coming to Ocala courtesy of several artists with exhibits for the Art in City Spaces Program. The program consists of six exhibits at various Ocala administrative buildings. The work of several artists will rotate to a different building every six months. According to Leslie Nottingham, Ocala’s cultural arts supervisor, officials created the program to give the average visitor an art experience.
ocala-news.com
Several residents discuss issues with internet service in Marion County
More residents submitted letters to voice their concerns regarding the quality of internet service in Marion County. “I noticed that someone recently complained about AT&T internet services in the Rolling Hills area in Dunnellon. I am constantly having issues with my internet connection. Every time I call, I hear that the lines are overloaded. When I ask about fiber optic, they state that they don’t have enough customers. Which is it? We only have AT&T available for landline phones and internet. Something has to be done – we are living in the 21st century, not the B.C. era,” says Atys Vega, Dunnellon resident.
BOCC Oct. 18 meeting to vote on 1,250-unit development near SW 60th Avenue
The Marion County Board of County Commissioners this week will face another organized neighborhood in opposition to a proposed development, this time for the Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP project slated for the SW 60th Avenue corridor. The developer seeks to rezone nearly 122 acres currently zoned as general agriculture, residential...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan helps get 12-year-old boy help after he collapsed following stampede at Florida festival
CLERMONT, Fla. - Saturday evening, commotion broke out at the Pig on the Pond festival in Clermont. Were it not for a good Samaritan, that scare could have been much worse for a 12-year-old boy attending the festival. Margarita Ibarra says she was standing near the boat ramp in Waterfront...
Happening Saturday: Farm Share food giveaway in DeLand
DELAND, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Saturday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in DeLand. Organizers said the giveaway will...
villages-news.com
‘Strange grunting noises’ lead to arrest of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot
“Strange grunting noises” led to the arrest of a pair of suspected shoplifters at Home Depot in Lady Lake. A officer had been called to the store Friday afternoon to investigate a shoplifting complaint when 50-year-old Richard Devon Grant of Ocklawaha was found “leaning over holding onto the store shelving with one hand, rocking back and forth, and making strange grunting noises,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer asked Grant if he was OK, and Grant responded that he was “tired and had a long week.” Grant was found to be in possession of a Milwaukee brand flood light tucked in his shorts. The light was valued at $69.97. A pack of cigarettes was found in his sock. Two grams of methamphetamine were discovered concealed in the cigarette pack.
click orlando
Silver Alert issued for missing Lake County man with dementia, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are searching for a 69-year-old man who was last seen leaving his home in Minneola Tuesday evening. Rodger Stambaugh, 69, left his home at 825 Elm Forrest Drive around 7:15 p.m. and hasn’t been seen or heard from since, deputies said in a release.
Villages Daily Sun
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque
Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
mycbs4.com
Gainesville becomes first Florida city to end exclusionary zoning, despite pushback
Jason Sanchez is the co-founder of Gainesville Is For People, a chapter of YIMBY Action. He said the new zoning change could change the scope of our city, which now makes it possible for quadplexes, duplexes, and triplexes. "I think if you diversify the types of houses that are available...
ocala-news.com
Humane Society of Marion County offers volunteer opportunities
The Humane Society of Marion County (HSMC), a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the care and protection of the county’s animals, is currently seeking volunteers to help with a variety of tasks. According to HSMC, volunteers lend a hand throughout the organization by walking dogs, socializing with animals,...
