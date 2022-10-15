Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
Jurgen Klopp explains what made him ‘snap’ for red card: “I lost it, I’m not proud”
LIVERPOOL — Jurgen Klopp was deflated as he discussed his red card and his crazy reaction during the huge win for his Liverpool side against Manchester City. In a cauldron-like atmosphere at Anfield, Klopp’s 85th-minute actions resembled an exploding volcano. He first ran down the sidelines and then...
BBC
Newcastle v Everton: Head-to-head stats
Newcastle have won three of their past four Premier League games against Everton (L1), as many as they had in their previous 17. However, they did lose the last such meeting 1-0 in March. After a run of eight wins in nine Premier League games against Newcastle between 2013 and...
BBC
Wednesday's gossip: Jorginho, David, Leao, Alli
Chelsea and Italy midfielder Jorginho, 30, is seeking a rise in salary to £150,000-a-week before signing a new deal with the club. (Evening Standard) AC Milan are pushing to speed up negotiations over a new deal with 23-year-old Portuguese forward Rafael Leao amid interest from Manchester United. (Express) Inter...
SB Nation
Jorginho wants pay parity with César Azpilicueta in new Chelsea deal — report
Jorginho is said to be “prioritizing” a new contract with Chelsea above all other options potentially available to him, but that doesn’t mean that he’s willing to agree a new deal at all cost — especially with his agent already working hard in creating leverage in the free agent market (Barcelona, Juventus, etc).
ESPN
Previewing the Women's Champions League: Who should join Lyon, Barcelona in quarterfinals?
For the second season running, the UEFA Women's Champions League is employing a group stage to whittle the final 16 teams down to eight quarterfinalists, and just like in the inaugural season, the draw has thrown some familiar foes together. - Women's CL draw: Lyon pitted against Arsenal, Juventus. While...
BBC
City coach damaged on return from Anfield
The windscreen of Manchester City’s team coach suffered damage as it began it’s journey the back from Liverpool on Sunday night. A noise was heard as the vehicle made its way down Anfield Road, but it did not prevent Pep Guardiola and his players returning to Manchester safely.
BBC
'I would like to work with Eriksen again' - Conte
Tottenham head coach Antonio Conte has revealed he would have liked the opportunity to manage Christian Eriksen again before the midfielder opted to join Manchester United in the summer. Conte worked with Eriksen as Inter Milan won Serie A in 2021 and was linked with the 30-year-old Denmark international when...
Report: No Meeting Took Place Between Hakim Ziyech And AC Milan
No meeting has taken place between Hakim Ziyech and AC Milan.
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area late in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant.
Soccer-Jota to miss World Cup with injury, says Liverpool's Klopp
Oct 18 (Reuters) - Portugal have been dealt a blow ahead of the World Cup with forward Diogo Jota ruled out of the tournament in Qatar due to a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said on Tuesday.
SB Nation
Klopp Talk: “From Now On They Are All Finals”
Jürgen Klopp is under no illusions about the position his team are in. After their poor start to the season, they sit in eighth place after nine games. Their next game is against West Ham. Usually West Ham in mid-October wouldn’t be a barn-burner, but now Liverpool are fighting an uphill battle.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton takes on Phoenix singer Thomas Mars for the midweek games
He is right occasionally* but some of Chris Sutton's predictions this season have been shockers - just ask the Liverpool fans who rang into 606 on Sunday to take him to task for tipping the Reds to lose 4-1 at home to Manchester City. But if he's been wrong about...
SB Nation
Alisson Becker Runner Up For Yashin Award
The nascent Yashin Award was presented at the Ballon d’Or ceremony on Monday. The award honors the player chosen as the best goalkeeper of the year. Alisson Becker won the first iteration of the award in 2019, the same year his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk was the runner-up for the whole shebang.
FOX Sports
Roma wins at Sampdoria where ex-club president escorted out
MILAN (AP) — Roma moved up to fourth place in Serie A on Monday after grinding out a 1-0 win at bottom club Sampdoria, where former president Massimo Ferrero was escorted out of the stadium by security. An early Lorenzo Pellegrini penalty was enough to see Roma leapfrog Udinese...
BBC
Uefa's organisation of Champions League final a failure, panel finds
The organisation of May's Champions League final by European football's ruling body Uefa was "an abject failure", a panel of experts has said. Fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside Liverpool and Real Madrid's game at Paris's Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes. Organisers initially blamed fake...
FOX Sports
Surprise leader Union Berlin revitalizing Bundesliga race
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich has scored 30 goals in 10 Bundesliga games but the 10-time defending champion is still four points behind surprise leader Union Berlin. Union will remain top no matter how many goals Bayern scores against Hoffenheim next weekend, meaning the team from the capital will be leading Germany’s top soccer division for at least six consecutive weekends.
ESPN
Karim Benzema fulfills a lifelong dream in winning 2022 Ballon d'Or
In Karim Benzema's beautiful mansion in Ciudalcampo, an exclusive community on the outskirts of Madrid, there has been a space reserved for the Ballon d'Or trophy in his trophy cabinet. For years, the Frenchman has hoped of actually displaying the trophy of his dreams there, with all the Champions Leagues and the rest of his prizes and medals.
