How a program offering free ammo to Utah hunters could help the California Condor

The captive breeding program that has helped save the California Condor from the brink of extinction has been slowed for years by a simple but persistent problem — poisoning caused by the widespread use of lead bullets.

Today, wildlife officials in Utah and elsewhere say they're working toward an unexpected solution, crediting an unusual program that gives away free ammunition to hunters.

This fall, for the 11th time in as many years, the Hunters Helping Condors program is providing $50 worth of free, nonlead ammunition to hunters who obtain an any-legal weapon big game permit in southern Utah.

Officials also hope to lure in hunters to check stations to prove that they aren't using lead ammunition by offering a chance to win an $800 gift card.

“Voluntary lead-reduction programs in Arizona and Utah have been very successful,” said Chris Parish, the director of conservation for the Peregrine Fund, a group that works with birds that live in a wide territory around the Utah-Arizona border. “We want to see these voluntary efforts expanded across North America. We are confident that as this partnership expands, more hunters and organizations will join.”

Only California explicitly outlawed the use of lead ammunition for hunting, so wildlife officials searched for ways to convince hunters to stop using lead on their own. The Hunters Helping Condors plan encourages hunters to swap out their lead bullets for copper-based alternatives. For the most part, they seem to have gone along with the idea, with on average about 85% of hunters participating, said Tim Hauck, condor program manager with The Peregrine Fund.

“Hunters are voluntarily switching their ammunition to help with this conservation cause which I think is an incredible testament to the conservation ethic of the hunting communities in Arizona and Utah,” he said.

Lead poisoning

The debate over lead ammunition and its impact on animals like the California Condor was for a long time reduced to partisan spats over gun control, public lands and endangered species.

But for the people studying North America’s largest flying bird and working to bring it back from the brink of extinction, the way lead ammunition is used taps into a much larger concern about maintaining a healthy environment and system of wildlife.

A reintroduction program first hatched in 1996 with the release of six birds into the wild near Zion National Park in Utah and Vermillion Cliffs in Arizona has seen slow but steady progress over the last 20 years, with the population growing to 116 birds as of the latest count, according to a report from the Southwest Condor Working Group, a collaborative group trying to establish a healthy population in the area.

The California Condor was nearly killed off in the 20th century due to lead poisoning, hunting, habitat destruction and other human causes. After the 1920s, they had disappeared from around the Grand Canyon.

Now, between the Southwest working group and others being held in captivity or participating in similar programs in California and Baja, Mexico, there are more than 500 living condors.

But lead poisoning remains a major obstacle to those efforts, accounting for more than half of all the recorded condor deaths in the reintroduction program. And despite recent headway made with hunters and other shooters to use nonlead alternatives or to remove carcasses shot with lead bullets, lead remains the top contributor to condor deaths and illnesses.

Only one real adversary

Researchers have learned a lot of about the condors and their ability to maintain themselves. They have more than enough food, access to shelter and water, and in just the last five years there were more than two dozen chicks hatched — a significant number given that condors don’t reach sexual maturity until at least six years of age, and that breeding birds only lay one egg every other year.

They’ve also learned more about how lead ammunition is affecting the birds.

Huge birds that can grow to have 10-foot wingspans, condors are scavengers that survive by eating the dead, searching for carrion with sharp eyes as they soar high above the desert.

Today, they often eat dead animals left behind by humans, including livestock as well as animals shot for sport. When that food has been shot with traditional lead bullets, acid in the bird’s gut converts the lead fragments into soluble salts which are then absorbed into the bloodstream and pumped around into soft tissues, organs, bones and the brain.

Those that consume enough get sick and can die. Like other animals, including humans, birds see impacts on their motor functions and their neural connections. It is the reason most other forms of lead are federally recognized as a toxic substance and regulated, subject to federal guidelines for disposal.

Within the controlled sample size of the condors, the effects are extreme.

There were 58 recorded fatalities over the five-year reporting period before 2021, with 21 other birds missing and presumed dead. Since the program was started, 55 percent of recorded deaths where a cause was determined were attributed to lead poisoning, with scientists suspecting that secondary effects from poisoning could contribute to other deaths, with symptoms like sluggishness and emaciation making the birds more susceptible to predation and disease.

Caught up in controversy

Such findings have prompted efforts to curb the use of lead ammunition, especially among hunters and other shooters that might leave carrion.

Voluntary non-lead ammunition programs are active in both Utah and Arizona, supplying hunters with alternatives if they plan to hunt in Condor territory, and program organizers have reported some success, especially with big-game hunters.

In Utah, the Division of Wildlife Resources started offering a $25 rebate toward the purchase of non-lead ammunition in 2010, and educational materials were handed out to influential groups to encourage hunters to use bullets with non-lead alternatives like copper and steel. That dollar figure has since been boosted to $50.

“We're excited about the partnership and confident that working with stakeholders — on all sides of the lead issue — is necessary to ensure the long-term health of Utah’s wildlife and their habitats," said Mike Fowlks, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources director. "We recognize the role that stakeholder engagement has in wildlife management and look forward to working cooperatively with the program partners.”

Recently, advocates have started pushing for more awareness of the issue among not just big game hunters but also people hunting smaller animals and people who use guns to put down domestic livestock or shoot predators.

Some are calling to ban lead ammunition entirely, and jostling over the rule at the federal level has largely fallen along party lines.

On President Barack Obama’s last day in office, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a new ban on lead bullets on Service lands, requiring non-toxic ammunition be used instead. The move caught sharp criticism from many firearms advocates, with the National Rifle Association calling it an “assault on gun owners’ and sportsmen’s rights.”

A couple of months later, the ban was lifted by then-U.S. Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke on his first day in office after being appointed by President Donald Trump. An avid hunter and angler, Zinke said the move was meant to “expand access” to hunting, fishing and other recreation opportunities.

“It worries me to think about hunting and fishing becoming activities for the land-owning elite,” he said at the time.

Various states have implemented restrictions on lead use in bullets and fishing tackle to protect birds and waterways, but only California has passed a law actually banning their use for hunters, passing a law in 2013 that plans to replace lead with alternatives like copper or steel by 2019.

More than 90 percent of ammunition produced in the U.S. is made with a lead component, according to the National Shooting Sports Foundation, and lead remains a favorite metal for bullets because of its mass and malleability. Some hunters argue that non-lead bullets are more expensive, aren’t as effective or aren’t available in every caliber.

California Condor

One of the largest flying birds in the world, the California Condor can grow to 25 pounds, with a wingspan of up to 9.5 feet.

Once abundant along the western U.S. coast, the condors were driven to the brink of extinction by losses of habitat, natural predation, hunting and environmental contamination. By 1982, there were only 22 birds living birds left, and scientists started a captive breeding program to save the Condor from extinction.

The captive-bred birds were released into a reintroduction program at sites in California, Arizona and Baja California, with the total population reported at more than 500 today.

Since 1997, roughly half of all the free-falling condors have required treatment for lead poisoning, according to a recent study published by toxicologists at the University of California, Santa Cruz.

