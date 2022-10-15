ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson man faces charges after multiple carjackings

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A Jackson man is facing multiple charges in connection to a series of carjackings that happened on Tuesday, October 11 in Jackson, Vicksburg and Warren County.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the first carjacking happened near Jackson State University. The next carjacking occurred around 4:00 a.m. at the Circle K on Clay Street in Vicksburg. The victim said his black Toyota 4-Runner was carjacked by four suspects in a red Dodge Challenger.

Man hit, killed on Interstate 55 in Jackson

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said deputies then responded to a car crash around 4:14 p.m. at the Flowers exit on Interstate 20 eastbound. They discovered that stolen vehicles from Vicksburg and Jackson had been involved in a crash with an 18-wheeler. One of the people in the 4-Runner was still at the scene with a head laceration. They were taken to a local hospital.

Another carjacking was reported around 4:29 p.m. at Love’s Truck Stop at Cere’s Plantation. Pace said a red GMC Sierra was taken. The suspects matched the description of the Vicksburg carjacking.

According to the newspaper, Cameron Donnell Grayer, 18, of Jackson, is facing charges from Vicksburg police. His bond was set at $150,000 for the city charges. In Warren County, he’s charged with armed carjacking, receiving stolen property and conspiracy to possess stolen property. His bond was set at $150,000 for those charges.

Pace said Xavier Pittman, 15, is also wanted for armed carjacking and conspiracy to possess stolen property. The injured suspect will be charged after their release from the hospital.

