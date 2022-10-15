Read full article on original website
Related
18 Purchases People Made For Under $100 That They Say Have Changed Their Lives For The Better
"It’s one of those quality of life improvements where it’s something small, but it adds a good bit of happiness to each day."
Apple Dreams Of Turning The iPad Into A Smart Home Hub Just Like Google
It appears Apple has big plans for its tablets: transforming them into smart home control hubs. The big change could arrive as early as next year.
SlashGear
57K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 2